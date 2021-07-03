‘Ocean on fire’: Footage of blaze in Gulf of Mexico takes social media by storm

After several hours the fire was put out but memes have now taken over. (@menganita79/ Twitter)

A fire broke out in the southern waters of the Gulf of Mexico on Friday after an underwater pipeline leaked, literally setting the “ocean on fire”. Now, as videos of the “eye of fire” go viral on social media, netizens are spewing out memes hours after numerous vessels were seen dousing the flames.

Footage of what looked like a scene from an end-of-the-world movie, showing bright orange flames jumping out of water resembling molten lava, took social media by storm. The incident happened when an oil pipeline connected to Pemex’s Ku-Maloob-Zaap offshore platform complex ruptured, Mexican-state-owned petroleum company Petróleos Mexicanos, also known as Pemex, said.

🚨 Incendio registrado en aguas del Golfo de México A 400 metros de la plataforma Ku-Charly (dentro del Activo Integral de Producción Ku Maloob Zaap) Una válvula de una línea submarina habría reventado y provocado el incendio Esta fuera de control hace 8 horas pic.twitter.com/KceOTDU1kX — Manuel Lopez San Martin (@MLopezSanMartin) July 2, 2021

As authorities were alerted, three boats were seen in action putting out the flames.

🚨 Sobre el incendio registrado en aguas del Golfo de México, en la Sonda de Campeche, a unos metros de la plataforma Ku-Charly (dentro del Activo Integral de Producción Ku Maloob Zaap) Tres barcos han apoyado para sofocar las llamas pic.twitter.com/thIOl8PLQo — Manuel Lopez San Martin (@MLopezSanMartin) July 2, 2021

One vessel, seen far from the fire, has triggered a plethora of memes. Check out some of the funniest reactions here:

There’s only one way to put out that oil fire #GulfofMexico pic.twitter.com/AKF5BEYf0E — pauly casillas (@PaulyPeligroso) July 3, 2021

Maybe we can phase out this stuff by uh…..2050 pic.twitter.com/iU9bdPYuDa — jordan (@JordanUhl) July 2, 2021

waiting for godzilla to pop out the Gulf of Mexico pic.twitter.com/8ipS3XOtge — ً (@_akaCJ) July 3, 2021

The Gulf of Mexico looks like an apocalyptic movie because a valve on a submarine line burst. Absolutely insane. pic.twitter.com/mX2rSrEy3d — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) July 2, 2021

When Alka Yagnik sang "Paani mein aag lagaayi" I thought it was not possible. But here we are https://t.co/xD29le3MqP — Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 3, 2021

Its best, okay? It’s doing its best. — 𝙼.𝙴.𝙼𝚊𝚛𝚛𝚘𝚗𝚎 (@marroneist) July 2, 2021

Here we go again. pic.twitter.com/I6tjZmMqhf — Fryda 💉J&J April/Pfizer June/Pfizer July (@FWTFsHappening) July 2, 2021

Like when your kid thinks he’s halping in the kitchen pic.twitter.com/1eXm6FzasG — Charlie (@chthomas) July 2, 2021

The one guy in team meetings who is always on mute pic.twitter.com/w5o3Gs4oCA — Sir Yuzvendra (parody) (@SirYuzvendra) July 3, 2021

They say there is a pipeline fire in the Gulf of Mexico. Personally, I’d like to believe Cthulhu has awoken. https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png “In his house at R’lyeh dead Cthulhu waits dreaming.” pic.twitter.com/RaTbQnVv1G — Thomas McVicar (@ThomasMcVicar1) July 2, 2021

According to a statement released by the company, “The incident was dealt with immediately when the security protocols were activated and with the accompaniment of nearby fire fighting vessels such as Santa Cruz Island, Campeche Bay and Bourbon Alienor.” They added that following the fire incident, “the interconnection valves in the pipeline were closed”.

#Pemex informa que se registró una fuga de gas en un ducto submarino con presencia de fuego en el mar, a 150 metros de la plataforma satélite KU-C, perteneciente al Activo de Producción Ku-Maloob-Zaap. El fuego se extinguió a las 10:45 am.https://t.co/EoNsfI4Pxv pic.twitter.com/SsenwknnVO — Petróleos Mexicanos (@Pemex) July 2, 2021

After nearly six hours, authorities successfully extinguished the fire and the gas emanation, restoring normal operating conditions.

“No injuries or evacuees are reported,” Pemex said, adding that an investigation will be conducted to ascertain what caused the accident.