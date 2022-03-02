Gujarat man’s Ukraine restaurant is now home to people ravaged by war; praises pour in for restaurateur

Harrowing incidents have been reported from Ukraine amid the invasion by Russia. While residents of the war-ravaged country’s capital of Kyiv grappled to find shelter, an Indian restaurant opened its door wide to those looking for refuge.

Manish Dave, the owner of Saathiya, has earned plaudits online for providing shelter to dozens of children, pregnant women, students, homeless people and elderly locals. Dave is from Vadodara in Gujarat and opened the restaurant in January this year after moving to Ukraine in October 2021.

According to The Washington Post report, Dave’s basement eatery has turned out to be a haven for people wrecked by the war. More than 130 people were given shelter and free food since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began last Thursday.

The 52-year-old Indian told The Washington Post, “I will continue to offer shelter and food for as long as I can.” After Kyiv witnessed explosions, Dave realised that his basement is a safe place. “The place is so big, and I should help.”

He informed his regular customers that they can stay in the basement. Later, he invited people who needed shelter to come over through messaging app Telegram.

“Dear friends from India or any national, our restaurant is in basement and it’s called safe place to stay in this situation. If you don’t have any proper place to stay during this time, please go here. We will try our best to arrange free food and stay according to our capacity. Stand united with Ukraine,” read his post.

Dave offers traditional Indian dishes such as dal and rice and makes it less spicy. Pasta and other European dishes are also served to people who are sheltering at the restaurant. He has been feeding the people without charging them but has asked for donations of groceries so that he can feed the needy.

Antontseva, a Ukrainian woman along with her mother, brother, pregnant friend and her husband stayed at the restaurant.

“I can’t express how happy we were when we entered a clean, warm room, with a pleasant smell of Indian spices,” Antontseva was quoted as saying by The Washington Post. “Despite the fact that there was not much space, doors were opened for everyone. They offered us some hot tea and dinner. I was also happy for my pregnant friend who could sleep on a small couch instead of a cold floor of the basement we were in before.”

Shivam Katoch, an Indian medical student, was quoted as saying by Khaleej Times, “I would often come here to relish Indian food, but when I got a call from the restaurant owner, I immediately moved here to be safe. For now, it is our home away from home.”