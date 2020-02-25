62-year-old breaks Guinness World Record after planking for 8 hours and 15 minutes

62-year-old George Hood, while talking to BBC said that he did around 2,100 hours of planking in preparation. 62-year-old George Hood, while talking to BBC said that he did around 2,100 hours of planking in preparation.

A 65-year-old former US Marine reclaimed the world record for planking after holding the pose for eight hours, 15 minutes and 15 seconds, the Guinness World Records said.

George Hood set the new record for The Longest Male Abdominal Plank in Chicago, surpassing the previous record of eight hours and one minute which was set by Mao Weidong in China in 2016.

“Most people who are active in the fitness world have difficulty holding this abdominal pose for more than 5-10 minutes, but at the age of 62, George showed that it’s possible to push the boundaries at any age with perseverance and a strong mindset,” the official site said.

A CNN report said that Hood is a former US marine and retired Drug Enforcement Administration supervisory special agent. had broken the record for the longest plank in 2011 before losing the title to Weidong.

Speaking to BBC, Hood said that he did around 2,100 hours of planking to prepare. Hood told CNN that he trained every day for an average of 7 hours in the 18 months leading up to the event.

During his attempt, Hood talked to individuals and groups and even viewed presentations by guests with autism and adult learning difficulties. To celebrate the reclaiming of his world record title, Hood did 75 pushups.

