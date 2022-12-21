Guinness World Records shares video of Malian woman who gave birth to nine babies at once. Watch

Remember the African woman who set a Guinness World Record last year when she gave birth to nine babies at once? A woman named Halima Cissé, from Mali, gave birth to nine babies, five girls and four boys, in Morrocco’s port city of Casablanca. The Guinness World Records took to Instagram Tuesday to share a video of Halima and her husband along with their babies who seem to be doing well.

In the video, Halima speaks in French and says, “I gave birth to 9 babies, 5 girls and four boys.” Her husband Abdelkader Arby is quoted as saying, “We started with 7 and Allah blessed us with 9. At the beginning we didn’t have that information. Until we arrived here in Morocco at the clinic. During the surgery we discovered that we were having not 7 but 9 babies.”

The nine children were named Adama, Oumou, Hawa, Kadidia, Fatouma, Oumar, Elhadji, Bah and Mohammed VI Cissé. “At first, doctors in Mali thought that Halima was carrying seven children, however, after the Malian government flew her to a specialist clinic in Morocco, two more were discovered,” the Guinness World Records stated in a comment.

The five baby girls (Adama, Oumou, Hawa, Kadidia, Fatouma) and four baby boys (Oumar, Elhadji, Bah and Mohammed VI) were born prematurely via Caesarean section on 4 May 2021, 30 weeks into Cissé’s pregnancy.

“Very well deserved. Incredible woman,” commented a user. “Wow this is unbelievable,” said another.

Nonuplets are extremely rare, and until the arrival of the Cissé children, no cases had been recorded of nine babies from a single birth surviving for more than a few hours.

The world-famous Malian nonuplets celebrated their first birthday on May 4 this year. The previous record was held by eight babies born to Nadya Suleman (USA) aka “Octomom” in 2009.