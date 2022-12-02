scorecardresearch
‘Simply incredible’: Guinness World Records shares video clip of latest records

Since being shared on Wednesday, the clip has amassed more than 24,000 views on Twitter.

Guinness World Records, november records, world records, record attempts, indian expressThe global authority of world records called the records ‘simply incredible’.

It takes indomitable will and perseverance to create a new world record. A clip shared by Guinness World Records featuring the latest record-breakers from November — from most claps in a minute to most forks in a beard – has taken the internet by storm.

The video includes glimpses of the several records that were created and shows Prabhakar Reddy from Nellore, Andhra Pradesh creating a record by smashing 303 walnuts in one minute. Elavarsan S from Kancheepuram, Tamil Nadu aces typing the alphabet backwards with hands behind his back. He accomplishes the feat in 6.71 seconds.

Adventurous and physically challenging attempts have also been featured in the clip. Andras Protopapas from Cyprus broke the record for the longest duration in juggling three objects while wakesurfing, finishing the task in 19 minutes 17 seconds.

Brandon John from Mangaluru, Karnataka solves a rotating puzzle cube on a bicycle in 10.27 seconds, thus securing a world record. K V Saidalavai from Kerala holds the record for the most pencils snapped with a karate chop in one minute.

The global authority of world records called the records ‘simply incredible’. “November’s newest records were simply incredible,” reads the tweet. Since being shared on Wednesday, the clip has amassed more than 24,000 views on Twitter.

