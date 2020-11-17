Italian sketch artist sets world record for world’s largest drawing

The final product features images of typical objects, textures, imaginary characters - all created with a simple black marker.

An Italian sketch artist broke the Guinness World Record after spending five days creating a drawing that covers 6,118.96 square feet.

Altomonte-based artist FRA!, aka Francesco Caporale, set the record for the world’s largest drawing by an individual in Altomonte’s central square on November 3.

According to the official website of the Guinness World Records, the artist’s doodles were inspired by the images, photos, and drawings that users uploaded to DoodleDream.it – a special platform created by Xiaomi Italia

The final product features images of typical objects, textures and imaginary characters, all of which have been drawn with a simple black marker.

The website states that the installation is not permanent and will be removed after the certificate presentation. However, the artwork will be donated to the municipality of Altomonte, who will sell parts of the canvas to raise money towards supporting the community.

Caporale is an illustrator, graphic designer and art director based in Milan.

