Family of 12 siblings bags Guinness world record for combined age of 1,042 years

The family ranges in age from 75 to 97 years old with Genia Carter of London, Ontario, being the youngest in the family.

A family of 12 made it to the Guinness Book of World Records after their combined age added up to more than a 1,000 years.

According to the book of records, the D’Cruz family of 12 siblings were awarded the world record for highest combined age on December 15 when their combined ages totalled 1,042 years, 315 days.’

Carter told The London Free Press that the family remains close-knit and her siblings also keep touch through a daily video call at 11 a.m.

According to the report, Carter and her family grew up in Pakistan before migrating to Canada. While one sibling now lives in California, others live in Switzerland and Canada.