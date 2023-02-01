‘Most wholesome’: 14 dogs form a conga line, set Guinness World Record

Getting a group of dogs to stay together in a straight line seems impossible. However, a German citizen has managed to coax 14 dogs into standing in a long-winding conga line and has created a Guinness World Record.

Interestingly, Wolfgang Lauenburger and his pack of dogs broke the record set by his daughter Alexa, who achieved the feat with nine dogs in February 2022.

The official Twitter account of Guinness World Records on Tuesday shared a video that showed how Wolfgang and Alexa set their records. The father-daughter duo were seen instructing the dogs to balance their front limbs on the back of the dog that was in front. As per the Guinness World Record guidelines, the dogs needed to move at least five metres while maintaining the pose.

New record: Most dogs in a conga line – 14 by Wolfgang Lauenburger (Germany) Wolfgang guided Emma, Filou, Fin, Simon, Susy, Maya, Ulf, Speck, Bibi, Katie, Jennifer, Elvis, Charly and Cathy in the long line 🐶 pic.twitter.com/AL6D3vGG5j — Guinness World Records (@GWR) January 31, 2023

Commenting on this video, a Twitter user wrote, “The balance and grace oh the cuteness!! 😀” Another user wrote, “That’s the most wholesome thing i saw today”.

The 14 dogs that were part of the conga line were named Emma, Filou, Fin, Simon, Susy, Maya, Ulf, Speck, Bibi, Katie, Jennifer, Elvis, Charly and Cathy.

On February 24, 2022, Wolfgang Lauenburger and his dog Maya created a world record after the canine managed to spin 49 times in 30 seconds. The pet-owner duo managed to make the world record for “most rollovers by a dog in one minute” after Maya did 62 rolls in 60 seconds on June 27 last year.