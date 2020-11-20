Watch: Magician sets record by performing 20 tricks in 3 minutes under water

According to the official website of the book of records, Rees ' successful attempt was the first time the record has been broken in more than 10 years.

A British magician set a new record after performing 20 magic tricks underwater in just three minutes, the Guinness World Records announced Wednesday.

Martin Rees of Hertfordshire in England, stayed submerged underwater in the Underwater Stage at the Pinewood Studios in England to beat the previous record. The performance was part of the Guinness World Records Day 2020.

According to the official website, the successful attempt was the first time the record has been broken in over a decade.

In a statement, Rees said, “I did the most magic tricks performed in a single skydive as part of GWR Day in 2016 and the journey I’ve been on since then has been incredible.”

This is Ress’s fifth Guinness World Record. He presently holds the record for the most cards identified in one minute (18), most magic tricks performed in a single skydive (11), most magic tricks performed blindfolded in one minute (24) and most magic tricks performed in a wind tunnel in three minutes (8).

