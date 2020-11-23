scorecardresearch
Monday, November 23, 2020
Nellore man bags world record for removing 68 bottle caps with his head in a minute

Prabhakar Reddy, an Indian martial arts expert, broke the earlier world record set in this category by Pakistan’s Muhammad Rashid Naseem.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 23, 2020 6:47:56 pm
Guinness Book of world records, Removing bottle caps with head, Most number of bottle caps removed with head, Nellore man Guinness world records, Book of World Records, GWR, Guinness world records day, Viral video, Indian Express news.Reddy was assisted by Sujith Kumar E and Rakesh B.

A man from Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore has set a new Guinness World Record by removing the most number of bottle caps with his head in one minute.

Prabhakar Reddy, an Indian martial arts expert, removed 68 bottle caps in a minute, to make it to the book of records. He was assisted by Sujith Kumar E and Rakesh B.

Watch the video here:

He broke the earlier world record set in this category by Pakistan’s Muhammad Rashid Naseem. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

