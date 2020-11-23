Nellore man bags world record for removing 68 bottle caps with his head in a minute

A man from Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore has set a new Guinness World Record by removing the most number of bottle caps with his head in one minute.
Prabhakar Reddy, an Indian martial arts expert, removed 68 bottle caps in a minute, to make it to the book of records. He was assisted by Sujith Kumar E and Rakesh B.
Watch the video here:
DON’T TRY THIS AT HOME! 🤕
NEW RECORD: The most bottle caps removed with the head in one minute is 68 and was achieved by Prabhakar Reddy P, assisted by Sujith Kumar E and Rakesh B (all India) in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh, India. #GWRDay pic.twitter.com/u8CQR3cQUS
— Guinness World Records 2021 Out Now (@GWR) November 18, 2020
He broke the earlier world record set in this category by Pakistan’s Muhammad Rashid Naseem. Take a look at some of the reactions here:
Thank god its not beer…
— MetsFan113 (@MFan113) November 18, 2020
Am worried now who will drink all these soft drink.{🍾} 🙄🤔🤗🙏
— Ｖａｒｕｎ Ｇｒｏｖｅｒ (@Varun_Grover11) November 18, 2020
just one more………
— poggers (@ItIsKiwiTTV) November 19, 2020
Wonder how many Advil he takes a day.
— Trinity (@Soulful_Dance_) November 18, 2020
Ok?
I Wonder
How That
Even
Came About…🤔
— BKremerIII (@3WKremer) November 18, 2020
The Best in the World Unique Talent persons, Showing by @GWR Guinness book of world Records.
Thanks to GWR Team
— Master Prabhakar Reddy P (@MasterPrabhakar) November 22, 2020
— 💪 GAiNZ 🎮 (@GAiNZvsGAMEs) November 18, 2020
