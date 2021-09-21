‘Gone in a flash’: Guide dog drags BBC reporter down on live show

BBC weather reporter Carol Kirkwood had quite a moment during one of her live shows when a guide dog caused her to fall face-down. A video of the hilarious blooper soon went viral leaving netizens amused.

Delivering the weather forecast, Kirkwood was talking to hosts Dan Walker and Sally Nugent about guide dogs when she introduced them to ‘Flash’, a guide dog in training.

“She is very well behaved, I must say,” Kirkwood can be heard saying in the video while petting the dog. “Isn’t she absolutely beautiful,” Kirkwood adds as the dog is seen sniffing around the reporter’s cable.

Watch the video here:

Moments later, the dog walks away while Kirkwood, who is holding on to the leash, gets pulled to the ground. “We’ve got a Kirkwood down,” Walker can be heard saying in the viral clip. “‘We’ve got a Kirkwood down. Someone save Carol!”

The hosts continue to laugh as Kirkwood attempts to get back on her feet, affirming that ‘Flash’ is an extremely strong dog.

The clip has since gone viral on several social media platforms. “Our guide dog Flash accidentally got a bit over-eager with BBC weather presenter Carol Kirkwood at the Chelsea Flower Show as she presented the weather live on BBC News,” reads the caption of the post shared by the official UK Guide Dogs account.