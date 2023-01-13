scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 13, 2023

Furious guest drives sports car into luxury hotel’s lobby in China. Watch video

As per the preliminary investigation, the guest was upset after losing a laptop while staying at the hotel in China’s Shanghai.

angry guest drives car into lobby, car smashes into hotel lobby, shanghai, china, angry guest, drives car into hotel lobby, indian expressA video of the shocking incident shows the sports car smashing glass doors and making its way into the hotel’s lobby in a haphazard manner, wrecking several things on the way.

An agitated guest drove his sports car through the lobby of a luxurious hotel in China’s Shanghai. A video of the shocking incident shows the sports car smashing glass doors and making its way into the hotel’s lobby in a haphazard manner, wrecking several things on the way.

Several men were also seen surrounding the white car to prevent it from causing further destruction, but in vain. The driver reversed the car and crashed into another area, before heading towards the exit.

A Reuters report said the guest was furious after a dispute with the hotel management. A Metro report quoted spectators as exclaiming, “He’s going nuts!” No injuries were reported and a 28-year-old man Chen was arrested in connection with the incident.

As per the preliminary investigation, the guest was upset after losing a laptop while staying at the hotel. The incident happened on January 10 and the clip has been doing the rounds on the internet ever since. Citing hotel staff, the Metro report added that the laptop had been apparently stolen and was later found elsewhere in the building.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why have an elected govt in Delhi if full control is with you, Supreme Co...
Why have an elected govt in Delhi if full control is with you, Supreme Co...
Arms & the woman: Jammu mother joins Village Defence Guards after ter...
Arms & the woman: Jammu mother joins Village Defence Guards after ter...
Delhi Confidential: Prakash Javadekar is on a mission to ‘break the...
Delhi Confidential: Prakash Javadekar is on a mission to ‘break the...
For years, Goa village residents have been opposed to double-tracking of ...
For years, Goa village residents have been opposed to double-tracking of ...

In October last year, a new Tata Nexon crashed into parked bikes on the premises of a building and the video did the rounds on social media. The garlanded car almost turned turtle in the end and two men were seen rushing to save the driver.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-01-2023 at 11:13 IST
Next Story

Lisa Marie Presley: Daughter of a ‘King’, married to another

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 13: Latest News
Advertisement
close