Furious guest drives sports car into luxury hotel’s lobby in China. Watch video

An agitated guest drove his sports car through the lobby of a luxurious hotel in China’s Shanghai. A video of the shocking incident shows the sports car smashing glass doors and making its way into the hotel’s lobby in a haphazard manner, wrecking several things on the way.

Several men were also seen surrounding the white car to prevent it from causing further destruction, but in vain. The driver reversed the car and crashed into another area, before heading towards the exit.

A Reuters report said the guest was furious after a dispute with the hotel management. A Metro report quoted spectators as exclaiming, “He’s going nuts!” No injuries were reported and a 28-year-old man Chen was arrested in connection with the incident.

As per the preliminary investigation, the guest was upset after losing a laptop while staying at the hotel. The incident happened on January 10 and the clip has been doing the rounds on the internet ever since. Citing hotel staff, the Metro report added that the laptop had been apparently stolen and was later found elsewhere in the building.

