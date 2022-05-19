scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 19, 2022
Gucci x Adidas sell $1,644 umbrella that isn’t waterproof, faces backlash in China

Gucci's website, which earlier described it as an umbrella, later changed the classification to "sun umbrella" or a parasol, and noted that it’s meant for protection from sun or for decorative use, as per Bloomberg.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 19, 2022 2:22:48 pm
Gucci Adidas umbrella, umbrella without waterproof, sun umbrella, Gucci, Adidas, umbrella without protection from rain, $1600 umbrella, China, China outcry against sun umbrella, indian expressThe exorbitant price one needs to pay for an umbrella that doesn’t serve its primary function has irked many.

Luxury label Gucci and sportswear firm Adidas AG have drawn the ire of people in China as they sell an umbrella worth 11,100 yuan ($1,644) which is not waterproof. The brands, however, claim that the product was not designed to protect from rain.

The product received criticism on social media. Sharing an image of the umbrella, a Twitter user Cubist wrote, “Warning! Umbrellas are not waterproof!” and tagged the brands. The exorbitant price one needs to pay for an umbrella that doesn’t serve its primary function has irked many.

“Is this real? 1500+$ for #Umbrella and you can not stop water drops,” commented a user. Another user wrote, “Major side of the globe is living below the poverty line and few people are not only wasting money by showing in such fashion but disrespecting mankind and insulting the poor, RIP humanity.”

The umbrella is made in Italy and has drawn inspiration from the 80s and 90s. Mentioning the design, the Gucci website says, “Emblematic House’s motifs mix with those of the historic sportswear brand Adidas resulting in a series of hybrid links.” Regarding the print, the website says, “The Web juxtaposes with the three white stripes, and the GG monogram combines with the trefoil.” It has a carved birch-wood handle and includes eight ribs.

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s “common prosperity” campaign has triggered a backlash on excess, resulting in increased criticism of luxury brands. Western brands like Adidas have been struggling amid the growing support for local companies and boycotts of other brands, Bloomberg reported.

