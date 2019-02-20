Toggle Menu
Shoes for ‘rich who don’t have time to get dirty’, say netizens as Gucci sells ‘dirty sneakers’ for £615https://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/gucci-sells-dirty-sneakers-for-615-5593154/

Shoes for ‘rich who don’t have time to get dirty’, say netizens as Gucci sells ‘dirty sneakers’ for £615

Many agreed with Vine and went on to troll the fashion company for its highly priced shoes. While some were shocked, others were quick to mock the brand for catering to the rich.

Gucci, Gucci shoes, dirty vintage shoes, gucci vintage shoes, Gucci trolled dirty shoes, sneakers, trainers, dirty trainers, Gucci, shoes, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news
The shoe, which features the Gucci’s vintage logo and has an allover distressed effect, is what caught people’s attention.

Days after fashion company Gucci was slammed for a “racist blackface sweater”, the Italian luxury brand is again facing flak for a pair of shoes worn out “dirty” trainers. Described as ‘A pastiche of different influences that span across decades’ and ‘materials inspired by vintage sportswear’, the sneakers are priced at £ 615 (INR 57,078).

ALSO READ | After Gucci, Katy Perry slammed for ‘racist blackface’ shoes

The shoe, which features the Gucci’s vintage logo and has an allover distressed effect is what caught people’s attention. “What do you make of these ‘dirty’ trainers Gucci are selling for a mere £615? Bargain, right?!” tweeted  Jeremy Vine along with a picture of the shoes.

Many agreed with Vine and went on to troll the fashion company for its highly priced shoes. While some were shocked, others were quick to mock the brand for catering to the rich. “I wouldn’t pay £615 for any trainers never mind some that look like they have been worn by someone for the last 6 months while working in a field,” read one of the many comments on the post.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Cat helps unlock door for its owner, Tweeple hail him as 'hero'
2 Xin Xiaomeng, the world's first female AI news presenter is set to go on air soon
3 Imran Khan eats, Pakistan President forgets to stand at lunch for Saudi Prince