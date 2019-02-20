Shoes for ‘rich who don’t have time to get dirty’, say netizens as Gucci sells ‘dirty sneakers’ for £615

Days after fashion company Gucci was slammed for a “racist blackface sweater”, the Italian luxury brand is again facing flak for a pair of shoes worn out “dirty” trainers. Described as ‘A pastiche of different influences that span across decades’ and ‘materials inspired by vintage sportswear’, the sneakers are priced at £ 615 (INR 57,078).

Advertising

ALSO READ | After Gucci, Katy Perry slammed for ‘racist blackface’ shoes

The shoe, which features the Gucci’s vintage logo and has an allover distressed effect is what caught people’s attention. “What do you make of these ‘dirty’ trainers Gucci are selling for a mere £615? Bargain, right?!” tweeted Jeremy Vine along with a picture of the shoes.

What do you make of these “dirty” trainers Gucci are selling for a mere £615? Bargain, right?! 🤔 #jeremyvine pic.twitter.com/ONqNUxgl7T — Jeremy Vine On 5 (@JeremyVineOn5) February 13, 2019

Many agreed with Vine and went on to troll the fashion company for its highly priced shoes. While some were shocked, others were quick to mock the brand for catering to the rich. “I wouldn’t pay £615 for any trainers never mind some that look like they have been worn by someone for the last 6 months while working in a field,” read one of the many comments on the post.

The Emperor has new clothes – ridiculous! pic.twitter.com/bRjccd3oYH — Sue Atkins (@SueAtkins) February 13, 2019

I’m sure these fashion designers do ridiculously styled things for publicity. Anyone stupid enough to buy them needs to seek out a good Psychologist. — Lorraine (@lorraney) February 13, 2019

errr …. ‘obscene’ ? … ‘profligate’ ?… ‘idiocy’ ? — Maggie Aitch (@FreeBesieged) February 13, 2019

Speechless🙁 — geraldine hilder (@GeraldineHilder) February 13, 2019