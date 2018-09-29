Latest men’s shorts by Gucci catches Omar Abdullah’s attention; jokes and memes ensue on Twitter

Designed by Alessandro Michele, the shorts were showcased during the Paris Fashion Week. (Source: Gucci/Twitter) Designed by Alessandro Michele, the shorts were showcased during the Paris Fashion Week. (Source: Gucci/Twitter)

When it comes to fashion, it isn’t everyone’s cup of tea to understand it. However, time and again fashion trends have baffled many on social media. Whether it was Ranveer Singh’s wacky fashion sense that triggered jokes and memes or Priyanka Chopra’s 2017 Met Gala outfit. Adding to the long list is a pair of shorts by luxury brand Gucci.

The red vinyl shorts, designed by Alessandro Michele, were showcased by the Italian brand during the Paris Fashion Week. The outfit is a part of the company’s Spring Summer 2019 collection for men. A picture of it was tweeted by the official Twitter handle of the brand.

Red vinyl shorts with a silver zip, and a checked shirt: a men’s look in the #GucciSS19 fashion show in Paris. #AlessandroMichele #pfw #mfw pic.twitter.com/CK4BpzB6Kb — gucci (@gucci) September 27, 2018

The shorts, that shocked many, also caught the attention of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. Not able to stop himself from sharing the garment Abdullah tweeted, “Since I can’t unsee this I’ve very generously decided to share it with all of you.”

Since I can’t unsee this I’ve very generously decided to share it with all of you 😀 https://t.co/L9d9PnVka9 — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) September 28, 2018

The outfit triggered hilarious responses from people on social media. While some were amused with the outfit being part of menswear, others wondered whether ‘Leather diapers’ are the latest fashion trend.

Is this the new Gucci depends range? — Zachary Leonard (@ZacLeonard89) September 28, 2018

Lol let’s all wear leather diapers now. — 👑 Logan d’Orléans 👑 (@ThePrinceLogan) September 28, 2018

The shirt doesn’t fit and his nappy needs changing. — Paul Reid (@reidmail) September 28, 2018

Gucci has entered the adult diaper business? https://t.co/od4AMoWF9d — Papya. (@Dhaanu) September 29, 2018

