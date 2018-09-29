Follow Us:
Latest men’s shorts by Gucci catches Omar Abdullah’s attention; jokes and memes ensue on Twitter

The red vinyl shorts, designed by Alessandro Michele, were showcased by the Italian brand during the Paris Fashion Week. The outfit is a part of the company's Spring Summer 2019 collection for men.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 29, 2018 3:44:35 pm
Omar AbdullahVerified account, Gucci, Gucci men's pants, Gucci ss19, GUcci red shorts viral memes, Designed by Alessandro Michele, the shorts were showcased during the Paris Fashion Week. (Source: Gucci/Twitter)
When it comes to fashion, it isn’t everyone’s cup of tea to understand it. However, time and again fashion trends have baffled many on social media. Whether it was Ranveer Singh’s wacky fashion sense that triggered jokes and memes or Priyanka Chopra’s 2017 Met Gala outfit. Adding to the long list is a pair of shorts by luxury brand Gucci.

The red vinyl shorts, designed by Alessandro Michele, were showcased by the Italian brand during the Paris Fashion Week. The outfit is a part of the company’s Spring Summer 2019 collection for men. A picture of it was tweeted by the official Twitter handle of the brand.

The shorts, that shocked many, also caught the attention of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. Not able to stop himself from sharing the garment Abdullah tweeted, “Since I can’t unsee this I’ve very generously decided to share it with all of you.”

The outfit triggered hilarious responses from people on social media. While some were amused with the outfit being part of menswear, others wondered whether Leather diapers’ are the latest fashion trend.

