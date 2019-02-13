After Gucci, Katy Perry slammed for ‘racist blackface’ shoes

Toggle Menu
Following the backlash, Perry and her partner Global Brands Group apologised for the shoes and said that it was part of a collection “envisioned as a nod to modern art and surrealism."

Pictures of pair of mules and some high-heeled sandals that featured large red lips, triangular nose and blue nose, were shared by many, who called out Perry for the “racist” design.

Days after fashion brand Gucci faced flak for its “racist blackface sweater”, American singer Katy Perry is now being slammed for the “blackface” shoe. Following the controversy over the shoe being racist, they have been pulled off from online stores. However, pictures of the shoes in question, a pair of mules and some high-heeled sandals that featured large red lips, triangular nose and blue nose, were shared by many, who called out Perry and criticised her for the “racist” design.

“Katy Perry ‘Blackface’ shoe to be pulled from shelves. Ok, can we just make this a rule that ANY product, service or person that is NOT Black will NOT create, promote or apply any combination of BLACK + FACE. Can we just make this a thing?” tweeted a user while sharing a picture of the shoe designed by Perry’s namesake brand.

Following the backlash, Perry and her partner Global Brands Group apologised for the shoes and said that it was part of a collection “envisioned as a nod to modern art and surrealism,” the New York Times reported. However, many were not convinced. “Ignorance is Never a fashion statement! Apology NOT accepted,” tweeted user Kieren Boyce.

But there were others who backed the singer and felt that the criticism was unnecessary. “Can’t believe Katy Perry has had to withdraw her range of shoes because they’re racist. PC gone mad!” tweeted a user in support of Perry.

