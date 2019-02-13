After Gucci, Katy Perry slammed for ‘racist blackface’ shoes

Days after fashion brand Gucci faced flak for its “racist blackface sweater”, American singer Katy Perry is now being slammed for the “blackface” shoe. Following the controversy over the shoe being racist, they have been pulled off from online stores. However, pictures of the shoes in question, a pair of mules and some high-heeled sandals that featured large red lips, triangular nose and blue nose, were shared by many, who called out Perry and criticised her for the “racist” design.

Advertising

“Katy Perry ‘Blackface’ shoe to be pulled from shelves. Ok, can we just make this a rule that ANY product, service or person that is NOT Black will NOT create, promote or apply any combination of BLACK + FACE. Can we just make this a thing?” tweeted a user while sharing a picture of the shoe designed by Perry’s namesake brand.

Katy Perry ‘Blackface’ Shoe to Be Pulled from Shelves Ok, can we just make this a rule that ANY product, service or person that is NOT Black will NOT create, promote or apply any combination of BLACK + FACE Can we just make this a thing#causeascenehttps://t.co/5fo3wMKgJp pic.twitter.com/LRFw2bW9BC — Kim Crayton 🏢 💻🎙#causeascene (@KimCrayton1) February 11, 2019

Following the backlash, Perry and her partner Global Brands Group apologised for the shoes and said that it was part of a collection “envisioned as a nod to modern art and surrealism,” the New York Times reported. However, many were not convinced. “Ignorance is Never a fashion statement! Apology NOT accepted,” tweeted user Kieren Boyce.

@katyperry so this what we doing now?!?! Blackface shoes to go with @gucci blackface sweater?!?! pic.twitter.com/Yuiv1DewWH — Wait for it…. (@BloopJustSayin) February 10, 2019

#KatyPerry shoes forced to apologise over her shoes Ye cos they’re poxy rotten pic.twitter.com/4fVlRsceHA — orlaK (@okendy) February 13, 2019

@katyperry how are you going to apologize for these shoes you were selling saying you didn’t know they resembled Black face?! Imma need you to get some more diverse people in your company who help approve decisions. Also your music hasn’t been good since Teenage Dream album. pic.twitter.com/ZpBUHOri4L — Marty (@MartyBoi91) February 13, 2019

First it was #Prada. Then #Gucci. Now, #KatyPerry‘s namesake brand faces criticism over two styles of shoes that have blackface imagery. Like the others she’s issued an apology.

Too late 😡

Hope no one is ‘wearing’ these labels this awards season now that will hurt.#Oscars2019 pic.twitter.com/2cWPwe6JKM — Carol Ann Whitehead FRSA 🦓The Zebra Partnership (@Zebra_carol) February 13, 2019

But there were others who backed the singer and felt that the criticism was unnecessary. “Can’t believe Katy Perry has had to withdraw her range of shoes because they’re racist. PC gone mad!” tweeted a user in support of Perry.

Firstly, @katyperry shoe designs are not #racist. They’re black shoes with a face, also note the tan coloured shoes with a face. Looking at the picture, how do the shoes work? pic.twitter.com/Sp8KHO3I25 — Mark Carrick (@TheMarkCarrick) February 13, 2019

Katy Perry made racist shoes. Yea, you read that right. This is our world. Aliens are laughing at us. pic.twitter.com/PZlfHKwhp2 — Chris Baldassano (@Baldassano) February 11, 2019