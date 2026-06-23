‘Run, run!’: Tourists scramble to safety as Guatemala’s Volcán de Fuego volcano erupts

Located about 43 km southwest of Guatemala City, Volcán de Fuego is considered Guatemala’s most active volcano (Photo: @Breaking911/X)

Several tourists scrambled for safety after the Volcán de Fuego volcano in Guatemala violently erupted, pelting them with burning rocks and sending towering plumes of smoke into the sky.

The viral video captures the dramatic moment as hikers ran down volcanic trails while debris continued to fall around them. In one video, a tourist can be heard shouting, “Oh my God, holy s***t. Run, run!”

One tourist was seen grabbing a dog and carrying it to safety while others attempted to shield themselves from the falling debris, the New York Post reported. Glowing rocks scattered across the ground as ash and smoke spread through the area, the report added.