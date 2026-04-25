Hikers have a narrow escape at Guatemala’s ‘most dangerous’ volcano eruption: WATCH

A group of hikers in Guatemala had to scramble to safety after an eruption at the Volcán Santiaguito sent ash and debris cascading down its slopes earlier this week.
The incident, which took place on Monday, April 20, was reported by The Straits Times. The hikers had been making their way up the volcano—well known for its frequent eruptions—when falling debris forced them to abruptly turn back.
Footage of the moment shows thick clouds of ash billowing into the sky as the group rushed down El Paso de la Muerte, ominously nicknamed the “Death Trail,” according to Storyful.
The video was filmed by Carlos Enrique Porres Rodas, who described Volcán Santiaguito as “one of the most dangerous active volcanoes in Latin America.” He added, “Its ascent is restricted, but there are always daredevils who expose themselves to reach the colossus.”
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Fortunately, Rodas said there were no reports of serious injuries.
As the clip spread online, it drew a wave of reactions. One user pointed out, “Just to be clear, climbing that active volcano has been prohibited for quite some time. Guatemala has some 30 inactive volcanoes that are perfectly safe to climb.” Another wrote, “This is some final destination type ish right here.” Others echoed similar warnings, with one comment noting, “FYI locals highly suggest not hiking this volcano as it’s been active for a while so each to their own,” while another added, “Tourists thinking nature will give them a pass over the locals always makes me giggle…and then they have the audacity to complain.”
Meanwhile, Guatemala’s disaster management authority, National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (CONRED), said in a translated bulletin that “the volcano continues to extrude lava in blocks, generating avalanches on different flanks of the Caliente dome, as well as short-range pyroclastic flows.”
Officials also noted, “Incandescence was observed in the crater during the night and early morning, demonstrating the constant activity of this volcanic complex, considered one of the most active in the country.”
They reiterated that a restricted zone remains in place, adding: “In light of this activity, the Executive Secretariat of CONRED reminds everyone that a restricted zone of at least 5 kilometers (5.3 miles) around the volcanic complex is currently in place, where entry, stay, or camping is prohibited.”
Disclaimer: This report details a high-risk incident involving active volcanic activity and unauthorised entry into restricted zones. While no serious injuries were reported in this instance, volcanic conditions are inherently unpredictable and life-threatening; readers are strongly advised to adhere to official exclusion zones and prioritise personal safety over recreational pursuits in active disaster areas. This information is for educational purposes and should not be used as a guide for trekking or exploration.