Hikers have a narrow escape at Guatemala’s ‘most dangerous’ volcano eruption: WATCH

The hikers had been making their way up the volcano—well known for its frequent eruptions—when falling debris forced them to abruptly turn back.

A group of hikers in Guatemala had to scramble to safety after an eruption at the Volcán Santiaguito sent ash and debris cascading down its slopes earlier this week.

The incident, which took place on Monday, April 20, was reported by The Straits Times. The hikers had been making their way up the volcano—well known for its frequent eruptions—when falling debris forced them to abruptly turn back.

Footage of the moment shows thick clouds of ash billowing into the sky as the group rushed down El Paso de la Muerte, ominously nicknamed the “Death Trail,” according to Storyful.

The video was filmed by Carlos Enrique Porres Rodas, who described Volcán Santiaguito as “one of the most dangerous active volcanoes in Latin America.” He added, “Its ascent is restricted, but there are always daredevils who expose themselves to reach the colossus.”