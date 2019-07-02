Watch: ‘Freak’ summer hail storm turns Mexican city into ‘winterland’

Toggle Menu
Officials in Mexico's second largest city say a storm that dumped more than a meter of hail on parts of the metropolitan area damaged hundreds of homes.

Cars are stuck in hail in Guadalajara, Mexico, Sunday.

People in Mexico’s Guadalajara, which has been basking in temperatures above 30 degrees Celcius, were in for a surprise after an unusual hailstorm hit the Latin American city. People woke up to find the streets and their vehicles buried in ice over three-feet high! Photos and videos of the locals enjoying the hailstones following the bizarre summer hailstorm has gone viral.

The occurrence left not just people in the city baffled, but it even confused Netizens online. Videos of children rolling down the ‘ice’ and cars stranded in the white mass have flooded online.

As the videos garnered millions of views online and photos of the city were shared massively, many dubbed it as “apocalyptic” and argued why it was high time to take climate change issue seriously.

“I was in the place to assess the situation and witnessed scenes I had never seen: hail more than a meter high, and then we wonder if climate change exists,” Enrique Alfaro, the governor of Jalisco, tweeted in Spanish about the government’s response to the freakish hailstorm.

As videos and photos went viral, here’s what NEtizens had to say:

