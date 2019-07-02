Watch: ‘Freak’ summer hail storm turns Mexican city into ‘winterland’

People in Mexico’s Guadalajara, which has been basking in temperatures above 30 degrees Celcius, were in for a surprise after an unusual hailstorm hit the Latin American city. People woke up to find the streets and their vehicles buried in ice over three-feet high! Photos and videos of the locals enjoying the hailstones following the bizarre summer hailstorm has gone viral.

The occurrence left not just people in the city baffled, but it even confused Netizens online. Videos of children rolling down the ‘ice’ and cars stranded in the white mass have flooded online.

As the videos garnered millions of views online and photos of the city were shared massively, many dubbed it as “apocalyptic” and argued why it was high time to take climate change issue seriously.

A truck struggles to get through FIVE FEET of hail in Guadalajara, Mexico. pic.twitter.com/wFKkkgQPYU — AMHQ (@AMHQ) July 1, 2019

A hailstorm in Guadalajara Sunday left a heavy white blanket of ice across the city that half buried some vehicles. Watch as this tractor-trailer foolishly drive right through the standing water and hail: Source: @mike.colima/Instagram pic.twitter.com/NGX2gEYeWr — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) July 2, 2019

“I was in the place to assess the situation and witnessed scenes I had never seen: hail more than a meter high, and then we wonder if climate change exists,” Enrique Alfaro, the governor of Jalisco, tweeted in Spanish about the government’s response to the freakish hailstorm.

En coordinación con el Ejército Mexicano y autoridades municipales de Guadalajara y Tlaquepaque, el Gobierno de Jalisco trabaja en la limpieza y remoción de granizo en la vía pública, así como en el apoyo a la ciudadanía que sufrió afectaciones en sus viviendas. pic.twitter.com/4q1zgPXys2 — Enrique Alfaro (@EnriqueAlfaroR) June 30, 2019

Muy temprano, antes de ir a la CDMX para el arranque de la Guardia Nacional, estuve en el lugar para evaluar la situación y fui testigo de escenas que nunca había visto: el granizo a más de un metro de altura, y luego nos preguntamos si el cambio climático existe. pic.twitter.com/cognB1JHg6 — Enrique Alfaro (@EnriqueAlfaroR) June 30, 2019

As videos and photos went viral, here’s what NEtizens had to say:

hailstorm?? in the summer?? IN GUADALAJARA???? we dying… https://t.co/OCp8MCNhuK — kass 🦋 (@SOlTG0ES) July 2, 2019

How have I not seen anyone talking about this?!! Climate change is so scary ah https://t.co/xdfEOb6FhX — hol (@holly_j_bray) July 2, 2019

Hey so, Guadalajara Mexico got some interesting weather yesterday. That’s hail. As in, ice. A lot of it. In June. pic.twitter.com/YlspSy1dak — OpinionOpossum (@TechnicolorFlu1) July 2, 2019

I almost cannot believe this! https://t.co/ugsKqO1F0u — Joanne Milne (@relations101) July 2, 2019

Global Warming is real; unpredictable weather is caused by more energy put into the Atmosphere https://t.co/KOSkRTgqvq — Trump Comedy/Jokes;milt mestopholies (@resistance6666) July 2, 2019

Heatwave and forest fires in Alaska. France is hotter than India. 2 feet deep hail in Guadalajara. Water running out. And leaders of many countries still denying climate change. We, the people, elected these folks. — Jaideep Mehta (@jaideep400) July 2, 2019

This is not fake, or misleading, or clickbait. It really hailed 5 FEET in Guadalajara yesterday. We are doomed. https://t.co/mlmIbfoZXe — Sperry Bird (@BostonJerry) July 1, 2019

It was 88 degrees (31 celcius) in this city a few days ago, then this happens. For those of you who disagree with climate change go fuck yourself. We need to address climate change or we ain’t making it much longer as a species on Earth. https://t.co/Iw1fK8NxcN — Jason (@jl1hayes) July 1, 2019

Any conservatives want to tell me again how climate change is fake news? #ClimateChangeIsReal https://t.co/sCBU1ZL2d2 — Rob Gill (@vote4robgill) July 1, 2019