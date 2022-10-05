‘GTA or real life’: Men imitate video game characters on the street and it’s hard to tell them apart

If you were fond of video games in your childhood or still play them, then you must be familiar with the GTA series. Grand Theft Auto is a series of action-adventure games that allow players to complete various missions. The protagonist of the series, who is called Carl Johnson or CJ, is a popular character recognised by gamers worldwide. CJ’s white vest and low-rise jeans attire is well known.

A video shows how some people recreated the game in real life and their antics are delightful to watch. If a camera’s shadow wasn’t visible for a short part in the video, it would have been hard to distinguish it from the game.

The clip begins with a man with dreadlocks wearing a white vest walking on the road like a character from the game. He even glitches with a railing on the street and struggles to move aside like a person who is playing the game for the first time does. A couple of men standing on the street appear equally clueless and play their part perfectly. As the man walks down the stairs, he jumps in between like a user does when he is trying to understand the game controls.

Popular Twitter account Pubity posted the video Tuesday with the caption, “These guys really made GTA in real life.”

Watch the video below:

These guys really made GTA in real life 😂 pic.twitter.com/lm1pcO64bl — Pubity (@PubityIG) October 4, 2022

The video has received more than 2.8 million views so far and netizens appreciated their effort.

“GTA is life! And this is fire!” commented a Twitter user. “He does the motions so well my brain starting to convince me these were actual video game graphics,” said another. A third wrote, “Watched it 4 times and still thought it had to be even though I know it isn’t. Extremely well done.”

A person commented that the shadow of someone recording was visible.

“This is beyond creative and impressive. Love to see talented people doing beyond incredible things,” said another user.