Burger Motorsports said normal operations would resume after employees had explored GTA 6, completed at least one mission.

Rockstar Games has finally revealed when fans can secure their copies of Grand Theft Auto VI, confirming that pre-orders will open on June 25 through digital platforms such as the PlayStation Store and selected retail outlets.

The announcement has generated massive excitement among gamers, especially after the title faced multiple delays over the years.

The anticipation surrounding the game’s launch has become so intense that California-based automotive performance parts company Burger Motorsports has decided to temporarily shut down operations on release day.

In an Instagram post addressed to employees, customers, dealers and partners, the company announced a one-day “company-wide operational pause” on November 19, 2026.