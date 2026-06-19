US company declares holiday for GTA 6 release day: ‘Unreachable and in Vice City’

Rockstar Games has finally revealed when fans can secure their copies of Grand Theft Auto VI, confirming that pre-orders will open on June 25 through digital platforms such as the PlayStation Store and selected retail outlets.
The announcement has generated massive excitement among gamers, especially after the title faced multiple delays over the years.
The anticipation surrounding the game’s launch has become so intense that California-based automotive performance parts company Burger Motorsports has decided to temporarily shut down operations on release day.
In an Instagram post addressed to employees, customers, dealers and partners, the company announced a one-day “company-wide operational pause” on November 19, 2026.
“Several team members have already notified management that they will be unavailable, unreachable, and/or ‘in Vice City’ for the duration of the day,” the memo said, explaining the decision.
The company said that departments, including customer support, order processing, shipping, engineering, and social media, as well as overall productivity, are likely to be impacted by employee absences.
“Normal business operations are expected to resume once employees have completed their initial exploration, finished at least one mission, and returned to reality. We appreciate your patience and understanding during this unprecedented cultural event.”
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The announcement quickly spread across social media, with many users finding the move amusing.
“They should make that day a public holiday at this point,” one person wrote.
Another joked, “The CEO probably wanted the day off to play it too.”
The post even inspired responses from other businesses.
“That’s exactly what we’re doing. Cardusio will be shutting down for a few days to allow all staff to enjoy a few days to enjoy the long awaited GTA6,” a company said.
Rockstar formally launched its summer marketing campaign on June 18 by unveiling the official cover art for GTA 6.
Scheduled to arrive on November 19, 2026, the game marks the first new mainline entry in the franchise in more than 13 years since Grand Theft Auto V, one of the best-selling video games ever made.
Expectations for the release remain extraordinarily high.