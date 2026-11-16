‘Lucia is not your real girlfriend’: Woman gifts boyfriend GTA with a strict contract

With the hullabaloo around Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) ahead of its release, a unique gift from a woman to her boyfriend has caught the internet’s attention. An X post featuring the video game alongside a playful relationship contract has gone viral.

The post was shared by an X user named Ed, who uploaded an image of the GTA 6 gift placed next to a contract. “Got home to GTA 6 on the counter with a contract next to it,” Ed wrote.

Ed also revealed that the gift included a digital game code instead of a physical disc, along with a Vice City poster. However, the accompanying contract quickly became the highlight of the surprise. The agreement was drawn up between Vanesa, described as the loving girlfriend, and Langa, the player. It outlines four conditions that Langa must follow in exchange for receiving the much-awaited game.