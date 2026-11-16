‘Lucia is not your real girlfriend’: Woman gifts boyfriend GTA with a strict contract

With the hullabaloo around Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) ahead of its release, a unique gift from a woman to her boyfriend has caught the internet’s attention. An X post featuring the video game alongside a playful relationship contract has gone viral.
The post was shared by an X user named Ed, who uploaded an image of the GTA 6 gift placed next to a contract. “Got home to GTA 6 on the counter with a contract next to it,” Ed wrote.
Ed also revealed that the gift included a digital game code instead of a physical disc, along with a Vice City poster. However, the accompanying contract quickly became the highlight of the surprise. The agreement was drawn up between Vanesa, described as the loving girlfriend, and Langa, the player. It outlines four conditions that Langa must follow in exchange for receiving the much-awaited game.
Woman gifts GTA 6 to boyfriend
According to the contract, Langa must check in with his girlfriend at least once every few hours while playing GTA 6. He is also required to pause the game whenever she talks to him.
The third rule states that he cannot spend more than 50 per cent of his time playing the game. The final condition carries a humorous warning that Lucia, one of GTA 6‘s main characters, is not his real girlfriend and that Vanesa must always remain his priority.
The agreement features signatures from both Vanesa and Langa and is dated November 11, 2026. It ends with a congratulatory message granting Langa access to the game, along with a reminder to play responsibly.
Watch here:
Got home to GTA 6 on the counter with a contract next to it 👀. https://t.co/93TdMICvVi
— ed 🇿🇦 (@NoHoe_Ed) November 11, 2026
The post has drawn over six million views. “I don’t know if this is real or you’re joking but if you have to pause the game every time she speaks you’re not going to be playing anything,” an X user wrote. “Just play the game Ed. It starts with GTA 6 and now you’ll have to sign a contract for everything you want do,” another user commented.
“I genuinely cannot understand why people are acting like GTA6 will replace their lives, it’s literally just a GTA game it’s not that big of a deal,” a third user reacted.
GTA 6 is scheduled to launch on November 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The game is arriving more than 13 years after its predecessor, GTA V. With approximately 230 million copies sold, GTA V remains one of the best-selling video games in history.