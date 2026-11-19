Thirteen years after Grand Theft Auto V dominated the gaming industry, GTA VI is finally here. As players begin exploring the fictional state of Leonida, social media is witnessing an outpouring of reactions from fans who played the newly launched game.
Available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox, GTA 6 takes players back to Vice City, one of the franchise’s most iconic settings. This time, the action unfolds in Leonida, a fictional state inspired by Florida, offering an expansive open-world environment.
GTA 6 social media reactions
The game follows Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval, two small-time criminals whose lives become entangled in a larger criminal conspiracy. Their story forms the backbone of an expansive narrative, with Rockstar Games promising significant improvements in storytelling, gameplay and environmental realism.
With the long wait finally over, players are now sharing their first experiences, gameplay moments and reactions online. One viral post claimed that players can pet cats in the game. Another post claims players can take a dog for a ride on a jet ski.
See here:
You can pet cats in GTA 6. Game of the year 🐈 https://t.co/sskNoz7xAs
— solutionb (@SolutionB2u) November 18, 2026
13 years and 2 billion for this 😭😭
there’s no plane door opening animation in GTA 6. https://t.co/pvIvV74IZd
— narsa. (@rathor7_) November 18, 2026
En GTA 6 puedes pasear con tu perro en una moto acuática.
Es el mejor juego de la historia. https://t.co/bSM8iQUNWO
— Noticias PlayStation (@NotiPlay_) November 18, 2026
Speed steals an old lady’s mobility scooter in GTA 6, but immediately feels guilty after seeing how realistic the animation looks. 😭💀 https://t.co/kHN5gumpMm
— Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) November 19, 2026
The density of NPCs on Vice Beach is genuinely mindblowing
GTA 6 feels like a PS6 game, I am FLOORED. https://t.co/yu2fZ1EIeq
— Synth Potato🥔 (@SynthPotato) November 18, 2026
Jason getting eaten by an alligator in GTA 6. https://t.co/XYO5GXs2mO
— GTA 6 Updates (@gtasix_) November 18, 2026
🚨 PRIMEIRA PESSOA A MORRER PRA UM TIGRE NO GTA 6!Story continues below this ad
(sério, como q ele PENSOU que conseguiria sair na mão com UM TIGRE???? https://t.co/UQPWEpW8nw
— DesimpaiN (@DesimpaiN) November 18, 2026
GTA 6 is also expected to represent a major technological leap for the franchise. Drawing inspiration from the immersive world-building and detailed simulation systems of Red Dead Redemption 2, the game promises a more dynamic, interactive environment with greater attention to detail.