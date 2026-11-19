Thirteen years after Grand Theft Auto V dominated the gaming industry, GTA VI is finally here. As players begin exploring the fictional state of Leonida, social media is witnessing an outpouring of reactions from fans who played the newly launched game.

Available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox, GTA 6 takes players back to Vice City, one of the franchise’s most iconic settings. This time, the action unfolds in Leonida, a fictional state inspired by Florida, offering an expansive open-world environment.

GTA 6 social media reactions

The game follows Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval, two small-time criminals whose lives become entangled in a larger criminal conspiracy. Their story forms the backbone of an expansive narrative, with Rockstar Games promising significant improvements in storytelling, gameplay and environmental realism.