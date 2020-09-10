The story of a man’s bet against some boys for pizza is winning hearts on the internet

"Love seeing kids be kids," the man wrote while sharing a selfie with the boys.

A man in the US was on his way to a store when a group of young students asked if he wanted to make a bet. The result of the bet is now being widely shared on social media.

Camden resident Jeff Gravatt said that when the boys challenged him to the bet he admitted he was “a gambling man.” Gavatt said that one of the boys said he could ride a wheelie on his bicycle for a long distance.

“I said no way… and how much? He said 10 bucks,” Gavatt wrote in his post on Facebook. He wrote that the boys asked him to pay them $10 if they won which they would be used to order a big pizza. Gavatt said he took the bet.

The boy who was supposed to do the wheelie wasn’t successful, but Gravatt admitted “he came very close”.

But even as the disappointed boys wondered what to do next, Gavatt said he had ordered the pizza.

“I had already ordered their pizza plus a 2 liter of sprite. Made my night. Love seeing kids be kids,” he wrote.

Gravatt shared the story on Facebook along with a photo with the group of boys. The post was soon widely shared on social media with over 69,000 shares on Facebook alone.

Here’s how people reacted to the man’s gesture:

