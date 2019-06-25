Grounded Boeing 737 Max planes are being kept in the company’s parking lot for employees

After a tragic crash in Ethiopia that killed 157 people earlier this year, countries around the world grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircrafts. And given the sheer number of aircraft that have been grounded, it turns out airplanes are now being parked in the company’s parking lot meant for employees’ cars.

Aerial shots and footage from the company’s Renton factory in Washington state, shows a number of aircraft parked in the parking lot meant for cars and has got everyone talking online.

All nations have presently suspended the use of the aircraft until Boeing detects and fixes the problem that is suspected to be behind the Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines air crashes that killed 346 people.

Almost 50 airlines from around the world have had to ground the 737 Max planes and around 100 factory-fresh jets can’t be delivered to customers because of the flying ban.

The chief executive of Boeing has admitted the company made a “mistake” in handling a problematic cockpit warning system in its 737 Max jets before the two crashes. The aircraft maker has promised greater transparency as it works to get the aircrafts back in the air, with estimates saying it could take till the end of the year. Airlines will need to perform maintenance checks on the grounded planes, update the software and train pilots before the jets can fly again.

The US Federal Aviation Administration has faulted Boeing for not telling regulators for more than a year that a safety indicator in the cockpit of the top-selling plane didn’t work as intended.

The model has been grounded worldwide for three months, and regulators need to approve Boeing’s long-awaited fix to the software before it can return to the skies.