Monday, September 20, 2021
‘Now this is an entrance’: Groom’s dance moves at his wedding leave netizens floored

In the two clips, the Brazil-based dancer is seen walking towards the aisle and then breaking into a dance performance on Justin Timberlake's popular song 'Can't stop the feeling'.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
September 20, 2021 9:53:53 pm
groom dance moves wedding entrance Gustavo Durso Alekso viral video, groom dance video, trending viral video, brazil groom viral video, indian express, indian express newsOnce shared online, the dance video became an instant hit with netizens, who were quite impressed with the groom's performance.

Events and ceremonies leading up to a wedding are often lined with several special performances, including that by the bride and the groom. However, Gustavo Durso Alekso, a professional dancer from Brazil, decided to make a grand entrance at the wedding with a scintillating dance performance that blew the attendees away.

A video of Alekso, which is now being widely circulated on social media, was shared on the dancer’s social media account along with a caption that read, “My entry into the wedding.”

In the two clips shared by Alekso, the Brazil-based dancer is seen walking towards the aisle and then breaking into a dance performance on Justin Timberlake’s popular song ‘Can’t stop the feeling’. He is soon joined in by his friends, who initially are seen sitting around the venue.

Watch the video here:

Once shared online, the dance video became an instant hit with netizens, who were quite impressed with the groom’s performance. Many, including former basketball player Rex Chapman and popular Twitter user @@GoodNewsCorres1, reshared the clip on their respective social media accounts.

