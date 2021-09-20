‘Now this is an entrance’: Groom’s dance moves at his wedding leave netizens floored

Events and ceremonies leading up to a wedding are often lined with several special performances, including that by the bride and the groom. However, Gustavo Durso Alekso, a professional dancer from Brazil, decided to make a grand entrance at the wedding with a scintillating dance performance that blew the attendees away.

A video of Alekso, which is now being widely circulated on social media, was shared on the dancer’s social media account along with a caption that read, “My entry into the wedding.”

In the two clips shared by Alekso, the Brazil-based dancer is seen walking towards the aisle and then breaking into a dance performance on Justin Timberlake’s popular song ‘Can’t stop the feeling’. He is soon joined in by his friends, who initially are seen sitting around the venue.

Watch the video here:

Once shared online, the dance video became an instant hit with netizens, who were quite impressed with the groom’s performance. Many, including former basketball player Rex Chapman and popular Twitter user @@GoodNewsCorres1, reshared the clip on their respective social media accounts.

GROOM’S GOT MOVES!!!

This groom & members of the wedding party in Brazil make quite an entrance to the wedding service…Justin Timberlake check this out!🎵🕺🏽🔥(🎥:gustavodurso) pic.twitter.com/QigYCnsjVD — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) September 19, 2021

Brazil: Groom and wedding party entrance… pic.twitter.com/u5vT7WBOPw — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) September 20, 2021

Might as well make a grand entrance on an important day in celebratory style… A whole lot of style. https://t.co/RzfXAdelTt — JOHN 🐺🤙🏼 (@DwgpndSurf) September 20, 2021

Bride: Walking down the aisle..

“He is in soo much trouble, how am I gona top that entrance”

🤬🤬🤬 https://t.co/QuBTKwEIrG — Abu Safura (@AMHussain76) September 20, 2021

Now THIS is an entrance! 👏👏👏👏👏 https://t.co/RAjBKmNUYE — RC from the NYC…dropping knowledge into domes! (@Cruzfucius) September 20, 2021