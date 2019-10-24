Toggle Menu
Groom ‘pours cold water’ on Pinterest-inspired photo shoot, leaves netizens in splitshttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/groom-messes-up-pinterest-inspired-photoshoot-leaves-netizens-in-splits-6085953/

Groom ‘pours cold water’ on Pinterest-inspired photo shoot, leaves netizens in splits

Taking to Twitter, the groom later shared the pictures along with a caption that read, "So I and Alyssa took our engagements pictures yesterday. She found a Pinterest picture that she wanted to try and recreate... I botched it."

engagement photoshoot gone wrong, groom ruins engagement photoshoot, wedding photoshoot, engagement photoshoot, engagement gone wrong, Illinois, trending, indian express, indian express news
Once shared online, it did not take long for the pictures to go viral and amused netizens.

Traditional photoshoots with relatives and family members are passe. Nowadays, soon-to-be-wed couples are increasingly opting for elaborate engagement ceremonies and fancy photo shoots in a bid to go ‘viral’ on social media. While many go the extra mile to make their photo shoot different, others take inspiration from existing ones and improvise.

However, not everything goes as planned and that is exactly what happened when an Illinois couple tried to recreate a Pinterest-inspired engagement photo shoot.

ALSO READ | Epic proposal fail! Kid drops pants to pee as dad goes down on one knee

Alyssa Snodsmith and Collin Hewett were all prepped up to recreate an engagement picture of a man pouring champagne into his fiancée’s mouth. However, Hewett messed it up when he poured the drink all over Snodsmith.

Advertising

Taking to Twitter, he later shared the pictures along with a caption that read, “So I and Alyssa took our engagements pictures yesterday. She found a Pinterest picture that she wanted to try and recreate… I botched it.”

Once shared online, it did not take long for the pictures to go viral. With over four lakh likes, the post was flooded with people calling the gaffe “hilarious”.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
X