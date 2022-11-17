Groom makes wedding entry in coffin, netizens are not impressed with the bizarre stunt

Couples come up with unique attempts to make their wedding day special. However, a groom went overboard and apparently arrived in a coffin for the wedding. While reports say the reaction of the bride was not clear, the bizarre attempt has irked netizens.

A Dailymail report said the video is believed to be from the US and the clip went viral on TikTok with several users rejecting the attempt and a user terming it “disrespectful”.

The clip shared on YouTube channel Entertain Scholars shows six people getting the coffin out of a large vehicle and onlookers are seen bewildered by their act at a wedding. In contrast to the gothic entrance, the attendees are seen clad in wedding appropriate attire with the women wearing pretty blue dresses and the groomsmen clad in grey suits and bow ties. Surprising those gathered around, the groom opens the lid and comes out.

According to the New York Post, the text insert in the viral TikTok video read, “Is this a funeral?? No, this is how my friend decided to walk down the aisle.”

Social media users were not impressed by the groom’s stunt. A user was quoted as saying by the New York Post, “I need to see the bride,” and added “because if she isn’t 3x as dramatic as him then I don’t want any of it!” Another said, “I would literally cancel this wedding.” A Dailymail report quoted a user as saying, “The disrespect, the audacity.”

Such bizarre stunts often grab attention online. In May this year, a couple set themselves on fire in an unusual wedding send-off. After exchanging the vows on their wedding day, Gabe Jessop and Ambyr Bambyr, professional stunt doubles, made the fiery exit instead of walking amid a shower of flower petals.