Sunday, July 17, 2022

Family-run grocery store chain in US breaks world record for making ‘largest doughnut mosaic’

The Bashas’, a family-run grocery store chain in Arizona, US, used 14,400 doughnuts to design company logo

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 17, 2022 7:46:19 pm
The Bashas' world record, grocery store breaks world record for largest doughnut mosaic, Guinness World Record largest doughnut mosaic logo, 14,400 doughnuts used to make grocery store’s logo, Indian ExpressWhile 200 doughnuts were distributed among the event attendees, the rest were donated to three food banks.

A grocery store chain in the US decided to celebrate its 90th anniversary by successfully breaking a Guinness World Record.

The Bashas’, a family-owned and family-run grocery store chain in US’s Arizona, used 14,400 doughnuts to make their company’s logo on July 12, 2022. It took 48,160 pound of icing and a team of more than 50 workers to achieve this feat.

The event took place at Basha High School in Chandler, Arizona and was attended by members of the local community who watched the logo come to life. It took more than four hours to complete the logo.

The Guinness World Record adjudicators who monitored the event awarded the grocery store chain the certificate for breaking the world record for making the “largest doughnut mosaic (logo).”

In a statement, Ashley Shick, Bashas’s director of community relations and public affairs, said: “We wanted to do something really special to celebrate Bashas’ 90th anniversary. What could be more special than breaking a Guinness World Records title? We’re honoured to be a record holder and are thankful for our colleagues, customers and friends who came out to show their support for our efforts.”

