Family-run grocery store chain in US breaks world record for making ‘largest doughnut mosaic’

A grocery store chain in the US decided to celebrate its 90th anniversary by successfully breaking a Guinness World Record.

The Bashas’, a family-owned and family-run grocery store chain in US’s Arizona, used 14,400 doughnuts to make their company’s logo on July 12, 2022. It took 48,160 pound of icing and a team of more than 50 workers to achieve this feat.

The event took place at Basha High School in Chandler, Arizona and was attended by members of the local community who watched the logo come to life. It took more than four hours to complete the logo.

The Guinness World Record adjudicators who monitored the event awarded the grocery store chain the certificate for breaking the world record for making the “largest doughnut mosaic (logo).”

Our @GWR official attempt is wrapped and we are officially a RECORD HOLDER! But we couldn’t let all of these delicious doughnuts go to waste! Thanks to @StMarysFoodBank @SVdP @wastenotaz for making good use of them. #Bashas90th #CelebrateBashas90th pic.twitter.com/9jMWBkBsBj — Bashas’ Supermarkets (@BashasMarkets) July 12, 2022

While 200 doughnuts were distributed among the event attendees, the rest were donated to three food banks.

How many bakers does it take to create a doughnut logo so big that it’s worthy of a @GWR attempt? #Bashas90th #CelebrateBashas90th pic.twitter.com/00f3qdmf4M — Bashas’ Supermarkets (@BashasMarkets) July 12, 2022

In a statement, Ashley Shick, Bashas’s director of community relations and public affairs, said: “We wanted to do something really special to celebrate Bashas’ 90th anniversary. What could be more special than breaking a Guinness World Records title? We’re honoured to be a record holder and are thankful for our colleagues, customers and friends who came out to show their support for our efforts.”