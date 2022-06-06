Grizzly bear chases wild horses. Watch video

A clip showing a bear chasing wild horses in Alberta, Canada, has gone viral on social media and shocked netizens.

The clip shows six horses and one foal running for their lives. A few yards away, a grizzly bear is seen chasing them. The camera view from another angle shows the bear getting closer while the horses continue galloping.

Watch the video here:



The clip captured on May 26 was initially shared by the Help Alberta Wildies Society, a group of wild horse conservationists, on Facebook last week. The group noted that a lot of horses including adults have been lost at a faster pace this year and that eight different bears have been spotted on cameras over the past few weeks.

Rex Chapman, an American former professional basketball player, shared the clip on Twitter and wrote in the comments section, “That bear is absolutely moving.” Another Twitter user wrote, “It’s incredible how fast bears are. Wonder if he had the endurance to keep up?”

“The next time someone tells you that the Wild Horses have no natural predators, send them to me. We are losing a lot of horses this year, sooner and quicker than in past years. Not just the foals. Adults also.

White Spirit’s band was right in front of us today, and even though Serena and Middle mare have foaled, the only foal in the band is Malibu. Serena has lost her foal within 3 days of birthing, two years in a row. We picked her up on a camera today and she is in heat. We have picked up 8 different bears now on the cameras in the last few weeks,” read the Help Alberta Wildies Society’s Facebook post.

Biologist Sarah Elmeligi was quoted as saying by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation that studies of bear faeces show part of their diet includes mammals with hooves and that wild horses fall into the category.

She said bears are opportunistic like most predators. “If a bear is strong and fast enough to take down a foal, it will. That is a very high-calorie, high-protein meal, and that bear hasn’t eaten for five months,” she told the television channel.