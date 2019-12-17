Follow Us:
Friday, December 27, 2019

Greta Thunberg ends up in Twitter spat with German rail company while headed home

The clash was sparked by a tweet in which Greta Thunberg was pictured on the floor of a compartment with her belongings beside her. "Travelling on overcrowded trains through Germany. And I'm finally on my way home!" she had written.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 17, 2019 1:28:40 pm
Greta Thunberg, Greta Thunberg and German railway company, climate change, Trending, Indian Express news The German company, who responded to the teen activist in a two-part response, suggested that Thunberg indeed had a seat, that too first class.

Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg was travelling home for Christmas when she tweeted a picture of her travelling on a train in Germany. But it ended up sparking a battle on Twitter with German national railway company Deutsche Bahn.

Thunberg had tweeted a picture of her seated on the floor of a compartment with her belongings beside her and looking out the window. “Travelling on overcrowded trains through Germany. And I’m finally on my way home!” she wrote.

The railway company initially responded with an apology for the inconvenience and said it was working on improving trains. But it later deleted the tweet and tweeted a two-part response. In the first tweet, the firm appreciated the teenager’s efforts to fight climate change and confirmed that the train she was on ran on eco-friendly electricity.

But in the second tweet, the company chided her for suggesting that she had spent the entire journey on the floor. “It would have been even nicer if you had also reported how friendly and competent you were looked after by our team at your seat in first class,” the official handle said.

Thunberg didn’t back down and put an end to the spat with a tweet that confirmed that she hadn’t made the entire journey on the floor. She did point out that she got the seat only later in the journey, but said that it wasn’t a problem.

Here’s how people responded to the spat on Twitter:

Thunberg has been traveling around the world on rail and boat for almost a year urging lawmakers to take action against climate change. She was returning home from the climate summit in Spain.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 27: Latest News

Advertisement