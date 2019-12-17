Greta Thunberg ends up in Twitter spat with German rail company while headed home

The German company, who responded to the teen activist in a two-part response, suggested that Thunberg indeed had a seat, that too first class. The German company, who responded to the teen activist in a two-part response, suggested that Thunberg indeed had a seat, that too first class.

Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg was travelling home for Christmas when she tweeted a picture of her travelling on a train in Germany. But it ended up sparking a battle on Twitter with German national railway company Deutsche Bahn.

Thunberg had tweeted a picture of her seated on the floor of a compartment with her belongings beside her and looking out the window. “Travelling on overcrowded trains through Germany. And I’m finally on my way home!” she wrote.

The railway company initially responded with an apology for the inconvenience and said it was working on improving trains. But it later deleted the tweet and tweeted a two-part response. In the first tweet, the firm appreciated the teenager’s efforts to fight climate change and confirmed that the train she was on ran on eco-friendly electricity.

Noch schöner wäre es gewesen, wenn Du zusätzlich auch berichtet hättest, wie freundlich und kompetent Du von unserem Team an Deinem Sitzplatz in der Ersten Klasse betreut worden bist. #Greta 2/2 — Deutsche Bahn AG (@DB_Presse) December 15, 2019

But in the second tweet, the company chided her for suggesting that she had spent the entire journey on the floor. “It would have been even nicer if you had also reported how friendly and competent you were looked after by our team at your seat in first class,” the official handle said.

Thunberg didn’t back down and put an end to the spat with a tweet that confirmed that she hadn’t made the entire journey on the floor. She did point out that she got the seat only later in the journey, but said that it wasn’t a problem.

Our train from Basel was taken out of traffic. So we sat on the floor on 2 different trains. After Göttingen I got a seat.This is no problem of course and I never said it was. Overcrowded trains is a great sign because it means the demand for train travel is high! — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 15, 2019

Here’s how people responded to the spat on Twitter:

Keep up the great work Greta! There was a time in history where people could disagree with someone but still admire their principles. It takes much courage to do what you’re doing in today’s world. Keep pushing through the noise – noise from people who fear change. 👍👍👍 — Sean M Connors (@SeanMConnors) December 16, 2019

greta takes it all , what a strong person . — spufix (@BrunoSpuler) December 15, 2019

No, it’s not a great sign. It’s a sign, that our DB has not planned for the future, and that since the 1990s. If they would have, you would have gotten a seat immediately, like for example in Japan, where the JR Central would be ashamed to have you seat on the floor! — saschap (@saschap1983) December 15, 2019

It also means the Deutsche Bahn overbooks its train which has many people annoyed and makes them rather not take the train the next time. — Love, Lene 🏳‍🌈🇮🇱🇹🇯 (@mrlnxf) December 15, 2019

Sorry for our @DB_Bahn but our Ministry of Transport is captured by a small party in the South of Germany and lead by a incompetent minister, who like to waste a lot of money for stupid conception like #maut and only support car Traffic and air travel. — Wolf 🇪🇺 🚴‍♂️⛵️🌈 (@wobe) December 15, 2019

They grab on to anything, because they are threatened by her and the climate movement. I feel sorry for those individuals who spend their days scrutinizing and criticizing a young girls effort for a better world! — carina cooper (@grumpina) December 15, 2019

it’s a shame that you have to justify every tiniest action — Josh (@drunkonhugs) December 15, 2019

Greta thank you for everything — Magnus 🥴 Theo Koll ULTRA 🏴 (@grumpysplodge) December 15, 2019

Thunberg has been traveling around the world on rail and boat for almost a year urging lawmakers to take action against climate change. She was returning home from the climate summit in Spain.

