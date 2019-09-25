Greta Thunberg wins internet after changing her Twitter bio to Trump’s tweet mocking her

After her speech at the UN, 16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is now being called the ‘Queen of Shade’ after she subtly trolled US President Donald Trump, who mocked her speech in a tweet.

Hours after she called out world leaders for their apathy towards climate change, she changed her Twitter bio to mirror the US president’s tweet on her emotional speech.

Greta claps back – subtly, of course – in her Twitter bio pic.twitter.com/VrR6kvvzeV — Lauren Gambino (@laurenegambino) September 24, 2019

While Thunberg received praise for her speech that became famous for the line ‘how dare you’, Trump tweeted about the teenager on Monday night.

“She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future,” he wrote in a tweet late Monday night. “So nice to see!”

She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see! https://t.co/1tQG6QcVKO — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

Many on social media lashed out at the US president and called him a bully for mocking the teenager who has inspired millions of people to join the debate on climate change.

You seem like a desperate old man terrified of being held accountable for your actions and certain that history will judge your “presidency” as the worst in our nation’s history. So satisfying to see! https://t.co/MEhP5VJo3M — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 24, 2019

Trump, the President, punching down on #GretaThunberg, a 16 year old girl with Asperger’s trying to bring awareness about climate change. He can’t hit her. She flies far above him. Always will. https://t.co/n9UHBvsQdO — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) September 24, 2019

It takes a special kind of courage for a grown man to bully a young girl online — The Almighty God (@TheAlmightyGod8) September 24, 2019

It didn’t take time for people to notice that Thunberg had changed her bio with Trump’s description of her, and she was hailed her for her wit and class. Many said they can’t decide why they love her more — for her activism on climate change or for standing up to bullies.

I bow to Greta. 🙇🏻‍♀️🌍 Tragic that such a powerful changemaker, real doer, global mobilizer and articulate voice for her generation + for us all has to deal with the horrors of the President of the United States. But she seems to be doing just fine! When did she change her bio?! ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/VpZVLCBlaw — Erin Schrode (@ErinSchrode) September 24, 2019

look I don’t mean to be all “we stan a legend” because both stanning & legends are kinda iffy prospects imo but Greta Thunberg has changed her Twitter bio to the very phrase the president used sarcastically to try to mock her so indeed indeed we stan pic.twitter.com/TDtfdHBvMM — The Mountain Goats (@mountain_goats) September 24, 2019

getting in social media fights with the youths is a dangerous game. the whole internet is their home court advantage https://t.co/R0qVDJXhqO — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) September 24, 2019

Greta Thunberg is the queen of shade. Gotta love the Twitter bio update after being mocked by the president of the United States. 😂 pic.twitter.com/PvvC3CfTJ0 — James Doezie (@jamesdoezie) September 24, 2019

I can’t decide if Greta Thunberg’s new Twitter bio is utter class or the ultimate troll pic.twitter.com/XKojHWiTP6 — Katie Anderson (@AndeKat101) September 24, 2019

Greta Thunberg changed her bio to Trump’s tweet attempt at insulting her. This girl is gold. pic.twitter.com/zIjZ8weo93 — laura i. gómez (@laura) September 24, 2019

Greta Thunberg changed her Twitter bio today and it might be my new favorite thing. pic.twitter.com/CLQINGwGPX — Emily Rossi (@leadinglatte) September 25, 2019

Greta’s new bio.

She is fierce, rock solid, intelligent, resourceful, a leader.

She is a mountain, she will not be moved.

This is why she scares the living sh*t out of so many bigots.

👊 pic.twitter.com/xJZe76xllh — Mia Stålnacke (@AngryTheInch) September 24, 2019 Advertising

This isn’t even the first time Thunberg and Trump have been a subject of discussion on the internet. A photo of the 16-year-old giving the US President, a vocal climate change sceptic, ‘a death stare‘ had gone viral earlier.

Her speech and its potential impact

“You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words,” she said. “The eyes of all future generations are upon you. And if you choose to fail us I say we will never forgive you. We will not let you get away with this. Right here, right now is where we draw the line,” she said her evocative speech at the UN.

In an analysis examining the impact Thunberg has had, Amitabh Sinha wrote,”With her massive following, and support from NGOs and the scientific community, Thunberg has managed to create awareness about the issue, especially among the young. Her school strike campaign is now held across the world, with students skipping schools for a few days in protest against inaction on climate.”

However he noted that “it is debatable whether her campaign has brought any change in policy, or forced any country to announce additional climate action. International decision-making is governed by realpolitik and not by moral force or calls to conscience.”