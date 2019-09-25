Greta Thunberg wins internet after changing her Twitter bio to Trump’s tweet mocking her

Toggle Menu
It didn't take time for people to notice that Greta Thunberg had changed her bio with Trump's description of her, and she was hailed her for her wit and class.

People called out Trump for his sarcastic tweet but Thunberg stole the show changing her bio to his tweet.

After her speech at the UN, 16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is now being called the ‘Queen of Shade’ after she subtly trolled US President Donald Trump, who mocked her speech in a tweet.

Hours after she called out world leaders for their apathy towards climate change, she changed her Twitter bio to mirror the US president’s tweet on her emotional speech.

While Thunberg received praise for her speech that became famous for the line ‘how dare you’, Trump tweeted about the teenager on Monday night.

“She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future,” he wrote in a tweet late Monday night. “So nice to see!”

Many on social media lashed out at the US president and called him a bully for mocking the teenager who has inspired millions of people to join the debate on climate change.

It didn’t take time for people to notice that Thunberg had changed her bio with Trump’s description of her, and she was hailed her for her wit and class. Many said they can’t decide why they love her more — for her activism on climate change or for standing up to bullies.

This isn’t even the first time Thunberg and Trump have been a subject of discussion on the internet. A photo of the 16-year-old giving the US President, a vocal climate change sceptic, ‘a death stare‘ had gone viral earlier.

Her speech and its potential impact

“You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words,” she said. “The eyes of all future generations are upon you. And if you choose to fail us I say we will never forgive you. We will not let you get away with this. Right here, right now is where we draw the line,” she said her evocative speech at the UN.

In an analysis examining the impact Thunberg has had, Amitabh Sinha wrote,”With her massive following, and support from NGOs and the scientific community, Thunberg has managed to create awareness about the issue, especially among the young. Her school strike campaign is now held across the world, with students skipping schools for a few days in protest against inaction on climate.”

However he noted that “it is debatable whether her campaign has brought any change in policy, or forced any country to announce additional climate action. International decision-making is governed by realpolitik and not by moral force or calls to conscience.”

