Greta Thunberg copies Donald Trump’s 2019 tweet to her, tells him to ‘chill’

Even as Donald Trump continued to tweet about the US presidential election results, teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg responded to one of his tweets by parodying something the US President said to her in 2019. Many on social media have declared it the ‘best mic-drop ever’ and her name dominating trends on Twitter.

“So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill, Donald, Chill!” Thunberg tweeted, in response to the US President’s tweet that said “STOP THE COUNT!”.

The tweet has been liked 1.2 million times on Twitter in less than 12 hours.

So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill! https://t.co/4RNVBqRYBA — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) November 5, 2020

People quickly realised it was a parody of a tweet by Trump in 2019, when Thunberg was named TIME magazine’s “Person of the Year.”

In his December 2019 tweet, Trump told Thunberg to work on her “anger management problem” and to “go to an old-fashioned movie with a friend”. In response to Trump’s tweet, Thunberg had changed her Twitter bio to say: “A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend.”

Here’s how others on social media reacted to Thunberg’s latest tweet:

Greta Thunberg is 100x funnier than any of the people who've tried to make fun of her for having no sense of humor pic.twitter.com/CZWskWnlnt — Arthur Chu (@arthur_affect) November 6, 2020

The best revenge is served cold Like @realDonaldTrump‘s heart https://t.co/6JcJl53gQd — Will Black (@WillBlackWriter) November 6, 2020

Good reminder for him in his own words 💫 https://t.co/WPr5xga83X — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) November 6, 2020

Murder. Pure murder. So good 😁 https://t.co/iMs4U6XbeI — Vir Das (@thevirdas) November 6, 2020

How to recycle 101 https://t.co/1ZdKiltEUO — Prashant kumar (@rprashant3) November 6, 2020

You won the internet today. Thank you. — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) November 5, 2020

Live look at Trump in his bunker: pic.twitter.com/QLIG2YzYny — Brian A. Hernandez (@BAHjournalist) November 5, 2020

GRETA FTW!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️💪 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 5, 2020

And we all know which movie Donald will watch with a friend… HOME ALONE 2 🍿 pic.twitter.com/sQr4OiLtW2 — Winston Smith (@ZeroPartySystem) November 5, 2020

He doesn’t have any friends — Elizabeth Warner (@DocLiza1) November 5, 2020

How it started: How it ended: pic.twitter.com/S73dclwEBi — The Political Rants (@vinod_d007) November 5, 2020

Trump and Thunberg have sparred on Twitter on other occasions as well.

The US president had called her “a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future” after her 2019 speech at the United Nations climate summit. Thunberg responded by changing her bio on Twitter to match his description.

It was at the UN event that a picture of Thunberg’s “death stare” at Trump had also become a talking point on social media.

