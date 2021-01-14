Climate activist Greta Thunberg to feature on postal stamp in Sweden

One of the stamps features teenage environmental activist Greta Thunberg in her trademark yellow raincoat with her braid blowing in the wind and standing atop a hill. (Picture credit: AP)

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg will be featured on a Swedish postal stamp, honouring her work in conserving Sweden’s unique natural resources.

The 18-year-old is featured standing on a cliff, in her trademark yellow raincoat with her braid blowing in the wind. The stamp is part of a five-stamp series themed “Valuable Nature.”

According to the Associated Press, the stamps, illustrated by Swedish artist Henning Trollback, cost 12 kronor ($1.40) each and are available as of January 14.

Swedish teenage environmental activist Greta Thunberg appears on a postal stamp in her native Sweden that is part of a series focusing on the environment, in Stockholm. (Picture credit: AP)

The stamp series features some of the 16 environmental quality goals recently drawn up by the Swedish government, including habitats designated as important to protect, national postal service, PostNord said in a statement.

“We’re pleased that Greta, among several illustrations of important nature, will be symbolised on our stamps,” PostNord’s Kristina Olofsdotter told The Guardian. “These natural places are very important and we all need to do our part to preserve them.”

As per The Guardian report, other stamps in the set, intended for domestic letters, feature high mountains and their flora, a forest, an agricultural landscape and a uniquely biodiverse bog.

The teenage activist has been the face of a youth campaign against climate change after she held a ‘solo school strike’ outside the Swedish parliament back in 2018.

Thunberg has since spoken at the United Nations climate summit, been nominated for a Nobel peace prize and was TIME magazine’s 2019 person of the year.