Saturday, December 28, 2019

‘Go Greta Go!’: Netizens cheer for climate change activist for becoming youngest TIME Person of the Year

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 12, 2019 4:23:36 pm
greta thunberg, time magazine, time peron of the year, time poy, greta thunberg climate change, viral news, indian express The 16-year-old year activist made history as becoming the “youngest individual ever” to be receive the accolade.

Swedish climate-change activist Greta Thunberg became the TIME Person of the Year for 2019. The 16-year-old year activist made history as she become the “youngest individual ever” to be receive the accolade. While the magazine has a long tradition of recognising the “power of young people, the editors have never before selected a teenager”, TIME said in their report.

“For decades, researchers and activists have struggled to get world leaders to take the climate threat seriously. But this year, an unlikely teenager somehow got the world’s attention,” the magazine wrote about the young activist who rose to fame for her unique style of protests where students miss school to draw attention to severity of climate-change.

What began as a solo protest outside her country’s parliament in 2018, got global attention in 2019 with children and adults from across the globe joined her to ask lawmakers and politicians to take charge to battle global warming amid the greatest mass extinction of the century.

“She is not a scientist or a politician. She has no access to traditional levers of influence: she’s not a billionaire or a princess, a pop star or even an adult. She is an ordinary teenage girl who, in summoning the courage to speak truth to power, became the icon of a generation,” the report added.

The magazine released the cover featuring Thunberg on the shores of Lisbon from where she will travelling to Madrid by a sailboat to reduce carbon footprint to attend the United Nations’ climate conference. The conference is crucial as global leaders meet to adopt new plans to meet a major deadline set by the Paris Agreement.

As the cover was released, it created a buzz online, with many lauding and congratulating the young girl for taking charge and leading the way to bring about a social change. Many also slammed her haters online and talked about how she’s is “pricking their conscience”.

