Friday, May 15, 2020
COVID19

CNN features Greta Thunberg in show on Covid-19, sparks debate on social media

The 17-year-old Greta Thunberg took to Twitter to break her silence and responded to the voices on social media.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 15, 2020 1:20:59 pm
Greta Thunberg, CNN town hall, CNN coronavirus panel discussion, Greta Thunberg CNN panel discussion, CNN news channel, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Trending news, Indian Express news. The live discussion titled “Coronavirus Facts and Fears“ was hosted by CNN anchor Anderson Cooper alongside CNN broadcaster Sanjay Gupta. (Picture credit: Twitter/ New York Post)

CNN’s decision to feature 17-year-old Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg on one of its live townhalls that dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic sparked a debate on social media.

Thunberg was on a panel that featured CNN’s Dr Sanjay Gupta, former Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius, and former Centres for Disease Control and Prevention director Richard Besser, on a show titled “Coronavirus Facts and Fears“ on Thursday. The session was hosted by CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, and Gupta.

Soon after CNN announced that Thunberg was on the panel, there was backlash on social media.

While many defended Thunberg, arguing that the voice of the youth is important, others fumed over the decision to feature her on a panel discussion with public health experts. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

The 17-year-old took to Twitter to break her silence and responded to the voices on social media saying, “I am not an expert. I am an activist. The only people claiming that I’m an “expert” are those who are trying to ridicule me. My message has always been to unite behind science and listen to the experts.”

 

