CNN features Greta Thunberg in show on Covid-19, sparks debate on social media

CNN’s decision to feature 17-year-old Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg on one of its live townhalls that dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic sparked a debate on social media.

Thunberg was on a panel that featured CNN’s Dr Sanjay Gupta, former Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius, and former Centres for Disease Control and Prevention director Richard Besser, on a show titled “Coronavirus Facts and Fears“ on Thursday. The session was hosted by CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, and Gupta.

Former acting CDC director Richard Besser, former HHS secretary Kathleen Sebelius and activist Greta Thunberg join @AndersonCooper & @DrSanjayGupta for a live #CNNTownHall. Coronavirus – Facts and Fears, Thursday at 8 p.m. ET pic.twitter.com/I4FrXgwaL6 — CNN (@CNN) May 13, 2020

Soon after CNN announced that Thunberg was on the panel, there was backlash on social media.

While many defended Thunberg, arguing that the voice of the youth is important, others fumed over the decision to feature her on a panel discussion with public health experts. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Greta Thunberg with other Coronavirus experts in CNN’s panel. pic.twitter.com/hHJT4oXMA4 — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@theesmaarkhan) May 14, 2020

Expert in crying and theatrically reading public statements made by others I guess. — JNDM (@jndevis) May 14, 2020

Amazing. Now, she can kill corona by whining like a kid who wants chocolate in the middle of the night. — आत्मनिर्भर रवि प्रकाश 🇮🇳 (@TheLogicalRavi) May 14, 2020

Given she’s been made redundant by #COVID19 I suppose she needs another job. ;) — Ramon Agusta, Esq. (@ramonagusta) May 14, 2020

I hope @CNN don’t forget SpongeBob & Patrick. @GretaThunberg would love to play ( I mean debate ) with them. pic.twitter.com/9aBoLJGrOe — GJR (@bauduco_gjr) May 13, 2020

I would feel safer taking medical advice from Ozzy then #GretaThunberg — the diva (@mfreer95) May 13, 2020

Don’t let it bother you what others think or say. You’re doing an amazing job for our kids and the future generations. — Daily Politics Rants (@vinod_d007) May 14, 2020

Keep it up!! You’re a model of inspiration and bravery 💪🏼 — Christopher ily ⟬⟭ ⁷ (@CB97_slave) May 14, 2020

I am grateful for your powerful voice and your activism Every day Greta. — Rosanna Arquette🌎✌🏼 (@RoArquette) May 14, 2020

The 17-year-old took to Twitter to break her silence and responded to the voices on social media saying, “I am not an expert. I am an activist. The only people claiming that I’m an “expert” are those who are trying to ridicule me. My message has always been to unite behind science and listen to the experts.”

I am not an expert. I am an activist. The only people claiming that I’m an “expert” are those who are trying to ridicule me. My message has always been to unite behind the science and listen to the experts. 2/2 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) May 14, 2020

