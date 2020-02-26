Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Must Read

Photos of Greta Thunberg meeting Malala Yousafzai at Oxford have gone viral

The 17-year-old Swedish activist who is in the UK to join a school strike in Bristol on Friday, met her "role model" Malala Yousafzai.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 26, 2020 11:58:43 am
greta thunberg, malala yousafzai, greta malala meeting, greta malala oxford meeting, greta malala viral photo, good news, viral news, indian express The two young leaders met in the UK and their photos went viral. (@Malala/ Twitter)

Nobel Prize-winner Malala Yousafzai and teenage activist Greta Thunberg met each other recently at Oxford and photos from the meeting have taken social media by storm.

The 17-year-old Swedish activist who is in the UK to join a school strike in Bristol on Friday, met her “role model” Yousafzai, who won Nobel Prize for her sustained campaign promoting women’s education.

Thunberg put the photos on Instagram and Twitter with the caption: “So… today I met my role model. What else can I say? @malala”.

Yousafzai, who was shot in Pakistan for campaigning for girls’ education, said Thunberg was the only friend for whom she might choose to skip school.

The photos of the two “sheroes” started many conversations online and many said that the two of them were role models for many:

Thunberg and Yousafzai met at the Lady Margaret Hall at Oxford. Thunberg interacted with students about the climate crisis and protest among other issues. Alan Rusbridger, the principal of Lady Margaret Hall in Oxford posted a photo of Thunberg on his own Instagram and Twitter, and said that he was honoured to host Thunberg.

Yousafzai became the youngest recipient of the Nobel peace prize for her advocacy of education in 2014, while Thunberg was nominated for the award in 2019 and 2020.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 26: Latest News

Advertisement