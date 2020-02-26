Photos of Greta Thunberg meeting Malala Yousafzai at Oxford have gone viral

The two young leaders met in the UK and their photos went viral. (@Malala/ Twitter) The two young leaders met in the UK and their photos went viral. (@Malala/ Twitter)

Nobel Prize-winner Malala Yousafzai and teenage activist Greta Thunberg met each other recently at Oxford and photos from the meeting have taken social media by storm.

The 17-year-old Swedish activist who is in the UK to join a school strike in Bristol on Friday, met her “role model” Yousafzai, who won Nobel Prize for her sustained campaign promoting women’s education.

Thunberg put the photos on Instagram and Twitter with the caption: “So… today I met my role model. What else can I say? @malala”.

Yousafzai, who was shot in Pakistan for campaigning for girls’ education, said Thunberg was the only friend for whom she might choose to skip school.

She’s the only friend I’d skip school for. pic.twitter.com/uP0vwF2U3K — Malala (@Malala) February 25, 2020

The photos of the two “sheroes” started many conversations online and many said that the two of them were role models for many:

Contrary to the negativity clouding hope & suffocating the spirit, our future looks brighter with young visionaries like yourselves. 👍 https://t.co/h8Y7KGIoL2 — Abukar Arman (@Abukar_Arman) February 26, 2020

Two young women changing the world 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/j3OYmnLuN3 — Michelle Cohen (@DocMCohen) February 25, 2020

What courage and strength you have both shown the world in your young lives. l applaud your bravery and actions and the fine example it gives us all. With thanks and in appreciation. https://t.co/6Tkuc0CuHZ — Peace and understanding (@LindaTo62080253) February 25, 2020

So much Awesomeness in one Picture.@Malala is Pride of 🇵🇰 and Greta is awesome young Environmentalist. It is shameful to see some haters mocking them.

Grow up haters, your words can’t make them small, they only reflect your shallow mind https://t.co/FATcWeVy56 — Naveed Salman (@NaveedSalman) February 26, 2020

“The lights at the end of the tunnel”

🌍💪📚 #GirlswillFixtheWorld https://t.co/5bKrW3eK7A — Diego Cimino (@DiegoCimino) February 25, 2020

You are both amazing role models! — Robyn A (@rockinrob7970) February 25, 2020

THERE’S TOO MUCH POWER IN THIS PHOTO, IT KILLED THE PATRIARCHY https://t.co/7aJ7qYTuaD — bong joon hoe #FreeTacloban5 (@paugabica) February 25, 2020

Admire you both. Thank you Greta and @Malala for your tireless effort and inspiration to create a better future! ❤🌺 — Jasmin (@t__J_A_S_M_I_N) February 25, 2020

Thanks for being the sheroes we need and for giving us hope 💙 — Ida Skibenes ❄️ (@ida_skibenes) February 25, 2020

Talk about a power couple. Watch the old, white, evangelical men freak out. — rick loewen (@rickloewen) February 25, 2020

You both make me feel so much better about the future of the planet. I want to do everything I can to help make it better; you will be here long after I’m gone. ❤️@GretaThunberg @Malala thank you for inspiring us all. — Jules (@IAmJulesWard) February 25, 2020

Oh wow 🤗 Two Amazing Young Women

❤❤❤ You ladies are an inspiration to us all. Thank you! — Gimme Back My Obama 🆘️ (@GimmeObama) February 25, 2020

May the force be with you both pic.twitter.com/8hgPRid0E4 — Christopher Cartwright (@chriscartw83) February 25, 2020

Thunberg and Yousafzai met at the Lady Margaret Hall at Oxford. Thunberg interacted with students about the climate crisis and protest among other issues. Alan Rusbridger, the principal of Lady Margaret Hall in Oxford posted a photo of Thunberg on his own Instagram and Twitter, and said that he was honoured to host Thunberg.

Yousafzai became the youngest recipient of the Nobel peace prize for her advocacy of education in 2014, while Thunberg was nominated for the award in 2019 and 2020.

