‘Free at last’: Greta Thunberg mocks critics in birthday post on Instagram

Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg turned 18 on Sunday and marked her birthday with a post on Instagram directed at her critics.

In her post, Thunberg joked that her “evil handlers can no longer control her”. The teenage activist was hitting back at critics who have claimed her parents were secretly controlling her rise to fame. She also said she was “free at last“ now that she is an adult.

“Thank you so much for all the well-wishes on my 18th birthday! Tonight you will find me down at the local pub exposing all the dark secrets behind the climate- and school strike conspiracy and my evil handlers who can no longer control me!” the post saidd.

In the photograph, Thunberg is wearing a shirt which has the message ‘flat Mars society’ on it.

The post was shared widely on social media with many praising the young activist’s wit and humour. Many also took to the comment section to wish her happy birthday.

The teenage activist has been the face of a youth campaign against climate change after she held a ‘school strike’ outside the Swedish parliament at the age of 15.

Since then Thunberg has spoken at the United Nations climate summit, been nominated for a Nobel peace prize and was TIME magazine’s 2019 person of the year.