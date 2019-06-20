Toggle Menu
A viral image from Greenland has got people talking about global warminghttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/greenlands-unusual-sea-ice-melting-captured-in-an-amazing-image-has-gone-viral-5790669/

A viral image from Greenland has got people talking about global warming

A photo about the warm weather in Greenland has sparked debate on global warming with many saying that there's no clearer sign of its impact.

Greenland, Greenland ice melt, Greenland icemelt, Steffen Olsen, scientist Greenland, Danish Meteorological Institute , unusual warm weather Greenland, indian express,
With their sled in tow, a pack of dogs trek towards a mountain range in north-west Greenland.

A climate scientist with the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI), Steffen Olsen shared a photo about the warm weather in Greenland that has sparked debate on global warming. Olsen was on a routine trip in northwest Greenland on June 13 to get the oceanographic and weather monitoring tools placed by his colleague at the weather station in the Inglefield Fjord area when he took the photo.

As the sled pulled by dogs went across the 1.2m (4ft) thick ice, they discovered that water had pooled on the surface. While the sea ice is normally dense with no cracks, the photo gives the impression that the dogs are walking on water.

ALSO READ| Norway islanders want to go ‘time-free’ when sun doesn’t set

Greenland’s ice melting season normally runs from June to August but the Danish Meteorological Institute said this year’s melting started on April 30, the second-earliest time on record going back to 1980.

William Colgan, a senior researcher at the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland, told BBC, “It’s very unusual to have this much melt so early in the season.”

The photo has since gone viral on the internet with people saying that it shows the impact of global warming:

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 TikTok users get hooked to #InternationalYogaDay2019
2 Delhi cop Sandeep Shahi has a rap song on road safety that has gone viral
3 This video animates commentary from cricket games and the results are hilarious