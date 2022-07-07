Ever seen green skies? Catch photos and videos of the rare weather phenomenon

After storms hit Sioux Falls in US’ South Dakota this week, residents in the area witnessed a rare phenomenon—a green-tinged sky. Meteorologists and residents who managed to capture the green-coloured sky shared the photographs and videos on social media leaving netizens baffled.

The storm intensified into a derecho, bringing widespread damage to crops, houses, fences, toppling trees and semi-trucks, National Weather Service (NWS) said on their website. A derecho is a widespread, long-lived wind storm that is associated with a band of rapidly moving showers or thunderstorms.

“The highest reported gust was 96 mph at Huron airport. Multiple gusts well into the 70s and 80s were reported across the majority of southeastern SD, and into northwestern IA,” said NWS.

Meanwhile, green skies were not expected by the residents. Photographs surfaced online showing stunning green clouds hovering over the landscapes. Cory Martin, an NWS meteorologist, shared a photograph of the green sky from his house in Sioux Falls and called it incredible.

This dangerous storm could produce 80+ mph winds as it arrives. https://t.co/OPKiMLgsX9 — NWS Sioux Falls (@NWSSiouxFalls) July 5, 2022

Oh my gosh! Look at how green the sky is ahead of severe storms near Sioux Falls, SD! #sdwx pic.twitter.com/fc7fpN6loL — Chris Michaels (@WSLS_Michaels) July 5, 2022

20 miles west of Sioux Falls, SD pic.twitter.com/epStwNwHDP — Nathen Erickson (@TwstdSkyStudios) July 5, 2022

Sioux Falls, strong winds, hail and stupid people out trying to get home before it hit. Me, I am one of those stupid people but made it home. pic.twitter.com/pGM38Gg77T — Mhor Rioghain (@morrighansaoirs) July 5, 2022

The reason behind the occurrence of green skies is not completely explained scientifically. However, some researchers point out that green skies are the aftermath of severe weather, as per Scientific American.

“Green skies are associated with severe weather,” Craig Bohren, physicist and occasional green thunderstorm expert, was quoted as saying by Scientific American. “In areas where tornados are common, they are said to be the cause of green storms. Or you will be told, often with considerable vehemence, that hail causes the greenness. Both explanations are easily refuted by observations,” added Bohren.

Pics of the green sky from my family in Sioux Falls have been incredible! Had to dig up this fun green cloud infographic I made back in the day. Hail reports not too large at the moment, but storms are very moisture loaded in this warm, tropical environment. #SDwx #IAwx pic.twitter.com/S39JLSRfEu — Cory Martin (@cory_martin) July 5, 2022

Corg Martin, a meteorologist, also shared an infographic illustrating why the clouds appear green in colour. The infographic said that thunderstorms normally occur later in the day when the sky appears subtly reddish in colour as the sun angle slowly starts to approach the horizon.

Notably, water or ice particles in storm clouds with considerable depth and water content will mainly scatter blue light. “When the reddish light scattered by the atmosphere illuminates the blue water/ice droplets in the cloud they will appear to glow,” added the infographic.