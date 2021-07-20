scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 20, 2021
Must Read

Pet parent explains how her dog’s fur turned green in viral Twitter thread

Astrobiologist and Professor Dr. Stephanie Olson found that her dog olive’s fur turned green after he was fitted with a pet cone.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 20, 2021 10:46:54 pm
Green rust on a pet dog, dog cone, Stephanie Olson, cone of shame science lesson , cone of shame science lesson twitter thread, scientific explanation, what is green rust, green rust with dg saliva Twitter thread, green rust viral Twitter thread,Trending news, Indian Express newsMany took to the comment section, coming up with the solutions to remove the stain. Others simply thanked the astrobiologist for the information she shared on her feed.

A dog parent recently discovered that her pet’s fur turned green overnight. Now, in a Twitter thread that is going viral, she has explained the reason behind it.

Astrobiologist and Professor Dr. Stephanie Olson found that her dog Olive’s fur turned green after he was fitted with a pet cone. The canine was recovering from surgery and the cone was supposed to collect her saliva.

Olson then came up with a conclusion that the bacteria in Olive’s saliva might have reacted with the low oxygenated environment in the dog’s neck folds, undergoing chemical changes, to give the canine’s neck a green colour.

The Astrobiologist, in a series of tweets, then explained that the process is nothing but similar to what happens when iron rusts, after leaving it unprotected and exposed to air.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

While Olson might have come up with a conclusion, she is still unclear on how to remove the stain from Olive’s neck. She even asked her followers for suggestions on how to remove the stain safely.

Many took to the comment section, coming up with solutions to remove the stain. Others simply thanked the astrobiologist for the information she shared on her feed.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 20: Latest News

Advertisement