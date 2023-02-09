scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
Watch: Green meteor streaks through night sky in the US, video enthralls netizens

Fireball in ArkansasThere were no reports of any debris or landfall from the meteor suggesting that the meteor likely disintegrated in the atmosphere.

Residents of Arkansas in the United States were treated to the sight of a green meteor on Monday night, videos of which have gone viral on social media. A clip shared by The Weather Channel on Twitter shows a massive green ball of fire streaking across the sky.

Arkansas Sky, the official Twitter account of the Arkansas SkyDome Planetarium, confirmed the object was a meteor. “The green colour of tonight’s meteor was likely caused by either the air glow of highly ionized atmospheric oxygen created as the meteor plowed through the atmosphere or by the burning of copper within the meteor itself,” it explained.

Several users are marvelling at the sight of the green meteor. “I love it!!” One use wrote, while another said, “Darn it I missed my flight again.” A third user wrote, “I wonder if half of these fireballs are man-made space trash.”

A Foxweather report said the meteor sighting happened two days ahead of the peak of the Alpha Centaurids meteor shower, which would have likely occurred on Wednesday night. There were no reports of any debris or landfall from the meteor, suggesting it most likely disintegrated in the atmosphere.

A report by Fox16 said loud noise was also heard with the fireball sighting. The noise was likely a sonic boom related to the meteor burning up in the atmosphere.

First published on: 09-02-2023 at 12:43 IST
