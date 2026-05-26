Watch: Rare green fireball meteor blazes directly behind an erupting Philippine volcano

A breathtaking video of a rare green fireball meteor streaking across the night sky behind the erupting Mayon Volcano in the Philippines is making waves online. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) recorded the striking event at 10.33 pm local time on Monday through its Lignon Hill IP camera.
The viral video showed the glowing meteor streaking downward over the slopes of one of the country’s most active volcanoes.
Although early speculation suggested the meteor may have crashed into the volcano, PHIVOLCS later clarified that the object burned up in the atmosphere before making contact with the ground.
Watch here:
WATCH: A meteor streaked into Mayon Volcano in the Philippines as the volcano was erupting. pic.twitter.com/2ogffx3oAn
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 25, 2026
The video has since gone viral, drawing a wave of reactions. “One of the cool things about Science, I mean real Science, is when you go out and look . . . . . you always find something you did NOT expect to see,” a user wrote. “That’s a meteor but specifically a magnesium rich meteor based on the green fireball. It likely originated from our own asteroid belt,” another user commented.
“Saw something exactly like this when I was a teenager, was feeling restless and walked outside to stare at the sky probably around 3AM, everything was illuminated that exact green color for just a couple seconds. Quite magical,” a third user reacted.
Situated roughly 330 kilometres southeast of Manila, Mayon Volcano is considered among the most volatile of the Philippines’ 24 active volcanoes.
Earlier this month, over 300 families were forced to evacuate after large plumes of ash erupted from Mount Mayon following the collapse of lava deposits along its slopes. The volcano has shown intermittent mild eruptive activity since January, but significant lava buildup on its southwestern slope eventually gave way, triggering a pyroclastic flow.
In January, authorities raised Mayon’s five-step alert warning to Level 3 after a series of mild eruptions led to occasional rockfalls from the summit crater, along with dangerous pyroclastic density currents.
Entry into the six-kilometre permanent danger zone remains prohibited because of ongoing threats from lava flows, falling rocks, PDCs, and the possibility of sudden explosive eruptions.