Watch: Rare green fireball meteor blazes directly behind an erupting Philippine volcano

The viral video showed the glowing meteor streaking downward over the slopes of one of the country’s most active volcanoes

A breathtaking video of a rare green fireball meteor streaking across the night sky behind the erupting Mayon Volcano in the Philippines is making waves online. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) recorded the striking event at 10.33 pm local time on Monday through its Lignon Hill IP camera.

The viral video showed the glowing meteor streaking downward over the slopes of one of the country’s most active volcanoes.

Although early speculation suggested the meteor may have crashed into the volcano, PHIVOLCS later clarified that the object burned up in the atmosphere before making contact with the ground.

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