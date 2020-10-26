An illustrator’s re-imagining of Greek gods’ life during pandemic is a hit online

Many who came across the illustration lauded his creativity.

A Rhode Island-based illustrator reimagined how characters from Greek mythology might have dealt with the pandemic and being stuck at home, and the images are getting a lot of praise on social media.

In his series titled ‘Greek Quarantology’, Jonathan Muroya depicted how Greek gods like god of wine Dionysus, Hercules, goddess of vegetation Persephone and others are dealing with the pandemic.

Take for example: Tantalus is a Greek mythological figure, known for his eternal punishment in which he was made to stand in a pool of water beneath a tree whose fruit eluded his grab and the water level receded whenever he tried to drink it.

In the artist’s interpretation, Tartarus is trying to get his hands on the last roll of a toilet paper at a supermarket but it’s just out of reach.

Muroya is a freelance illustrator whose work has been published in a number of publications including The New York Times, The Washington Post, and The New Yorker‘s “Daily Shouts” page.

Many who came across the illustrations praised the artist’s creativity. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Earlier this year, a comic strip showed how Shakespearean tragedies would have ended differently if characters ‘stayed at home’.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd