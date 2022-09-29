scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 29, 2022

Greek footballer Kostas Manolas made to pose alongside a real lion. Video turns a ‘roaring’ hit

The reaction of Kostas Manolas is going viral as he looks terrified after the lion lets out a roar.

Greek footballer, Kostas Manolas, lion, Sharjah FC, football, transfer window, Olympiacos, Greek Club, UAE, soccer, viral, trendingGreek footballer Kostas Manolas looked visibly terrified as the lion let out a roar while he was posing next to it.

The summer transfer window just concluded with football clubs making marquee signings all over the world. Soccer clubs also try to introduce their latest signings in a way that they would stand out. However, UAE club Sharjah FC took things a little too far as it unveiled its new signing Kostas Manolas by making him pose next to an actual lion!

The Greek defender’s reaction as the lion lets out a little roar is going viral. The clip shows Manolas, who is posing in full kit next to the lion sitting on the ground, getting startled after the lion roars at him. He looks visibly terrified and tries to move away quickly. Posted on Twitter, the video has received more than 3.39 lakh views. Manolas was signed by Sharjah FC from Greek club Olympiacos on a free transfer.

Also Read |‘Heartwarming and brave’: Iranian football team shows solidarity with anti-veil protests

“UAE club Sharjah introduced new signing Kostas Manolas as a “Greek warrior” and part of his presentation theme included posing alongside an actual lion…not for the faint hearted,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“First Diego Costa, now this. Only a matter of time before Arsenal are firing new signings out of a cannon and Brentford are presenting players covered in bees,” commented a Twitter user. “My guy is right to be terrified. That is mufasa right there,” said another. “As long as he wears the shirt with Pride, the fans will be happy,” posted a third.

Earlier, Spanish footballer Diego Costa was made to pose alongside real wolves as he made a return to the English Premier League by signing for Wolverhampton Wanderers FC.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Terror links to training sites to targeted killings: Govt’s case against PFIPremium
Terror links to training sites to targeted killings: Govt’s case against PFI
G-20 presidency is an opportunity to position India as the voice of the G...Premium
G-20 presidency is an opportunity to position India as the voice of the G...
UPSC Key-September 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Election Symbols’ or ‘D...Premium
UPSC Key-September 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Election Symbols’ or ‘D...
Vinod Arya, father of Ankita murder accused Pulkit, who used ayurveda bus...Premium
Vinod Arya, father of Ankita murder accused Pulkit, who used ayurveda bus...

The badge of the club resembles a wolf and the team is also known as Wolves. In his presentation video, Costa was seen walking with chained wolves. The text on the video reads, “Diego is a wolf.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 29-09-2022 at 11:43:43 am
Next Story

‘Heartwarming and brave’: Iranian football team shows solidarity with anti-veil protests

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 29: Latest News
Advertisement