Graphic designer makes tiny ceramic objects for office mates, and now everyone wants one

In the world of obligatory Christmas cards, everyone loves personalised gifts but only a few people are able to master the art of gift-giving. Veronika McQuade, a graphic designer based in the UK, is one of the rare ones who know how to give good gifts.

On Wednesday, Veronika, who goes by the username @RonMcQuade, shared a picture of a miniature corgi so small that it was perched on her finger. While sharing this picture, she wrote, “This year instead of Christmas cards I made everyone in my office a tiny ceramic object, this corgi was for the corgi ethusiast”.

This tweet soon blew up and as of now has over 1.4 lakh likes. Netizens started prompting Veronika to share other miniatures that she made for her loved ones.

this year instead of Christmas cards I made everyone in my office a tiny ceramic object, this corgi was for the corgi ethusiast pic.twitter.com/4HyZfha67k — Ron (@RonMcQuade) December 20, 2022

Sharing more clay models of cats, a hen, an owl, and other cute things, Veronika wrote, “More clay mates! I made about 25 in total for colleagues, friends and family. They all have designated homes but if you’d like one I’ll be making more in the new year http://clay-mate.com”.

These didn’t turn out as well as the others but sharing is caring so please enjoy some wonky mates. And another cheeky link drop because I have some exciting wholesome plans: https://t.co/53EigQDac2 pic.twitter.com/7EBx56mlpv — Ron (@RonMcQuade) December 21, 2022

Commenting on these, a Twitter user wrote, “i’m obsessed with these!! signing up for the email asap, if you do one for a little black cat with yellow eyes i’ll be the first purchase. my gorgeous girl passed away suddenly about 3 weeks ago and it would be the perfect memorial item”.

Another person jokingly wrote, “I work in your office and you totally forgot about me, yup, 100% verifiably true and certainly not a pathetic attempt to get a tiny bear in the mail that I will love for all time.”