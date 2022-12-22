scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 22, 2022

Graphic designer makes tiny ceramic objects for office mates, and now everyone wants one

Veronika McQuade replaced generic Christmas cards with miniature ceramics that have now gone viral.

Graphic designer makes miniature ceramics for office mates, miniature ceramics go viral, Wholesome Christmas tweets, Viral Christmas gifts, Veronika McQuade graphic designer, indian express
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

In the world of obligatory Christmas cards, everyone loves personalised gifts but only a few people are able to master the art of gift-giving. Veronika McQuade, a graphic designer based in the UK, is one of the rare ones who know how to give good gifts.

On Wednesday, Veronika, who goes by the username @RonMcQuade, shared a picture of a miniature corgi so small that it was perched on her finger. While sharing this picture, she wrote, “This year instead of Christmas cards I made everyone in my office a tiny ceramic object, this corgi was for the corgi ethusiast”.

ALSO READ |‘Inspires and gives strength’: Volodymyr Zekenskyy thanks Finnish girl who knits to support Ukraine

This tweet soon blew up and as of now has over 1.4 lakh likes. Netizens started prompting Veronika to share other miniatures that she made for her loved ones.

Sharing more clay models of cats, a hen, an owl, and other cute things, Veronika wrote, “More clay mates! I made about 25 in total for colleagues, friends and family. They all have designated homes but if you’d like one I’ll be making more in the new year http://clay-mate.com”.

Commenting on these, a Twitter user wrote, “i’m obsessed with these!! signing up for the email asap, if you do one for a little black cat with yellow eyes i’ll be the first purchase. my gorgeous girl passed away suddenly about 3 weeks ago and it would be the perfect memorial item”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Before Mandaviya-Rahul row, BJP’s Gujarat pitch claimed Covid success
Before Mandaviya-Rahul row, BJP’s Gujarat pitch claimed Covid success
With India crossing China’s population next year, how we can create...
With India crossing China’s population next year, how we can create...
5 Questions | ‘Lakshadweep is not connected properly with the mainl...
5 Questions | ‘Lakshadweep is not connected properly with the mainl...
Delhi Confidential: Snap, chat in Lok Sabha 
Delhi Confidential: Snap, chat in Lok Sabha 

Another person jokingly wrote, “I work in your office and you totally forgot about me, yup, 100% verifiably true and certainly not a pathetic attempt to get a tiny bear in the mail that I will love for all time.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-12-2022 at 01:15:35 pm
Next Story

Digvijaya Singh to mediate in Telangana Congress mutiny: Senior leaders seek state chief’s ouster

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 22: Latest News
Advertisement
close