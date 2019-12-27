Granny’s reaction after unwrapping gift that she wanted for 20 years goes viral

Viewed over 11 million times, the viral clip features Palmer’s grandmother opening her birthday present. Viewed over 11 million times, the viral clip features Palmer’s grandmother opening her birthday present.

A grandmother, who was celebrating her 72nd birthday, was not able to control her excitement when she received the gift she had been waiting for over 20 years — a Brahmin purse. The video was shared by the woman’s granddaughter Zahria Lavette Palmer of Flint, Michigan along with a caption that read, “My granny turned 72 years old yesterday. Enjoy her opening the purse shes been wanting for 20 years.”

ALSO READ | Parents give daughter ‘worst Christmas gift’, her adorable reaction leaves them pleasantly surprised

Viewed over 11 million times, the viral clip features Palmer’s grandmother opening her birthday present. On realising what the gift is, the granny immediately lets out a scream expressing her excitement before unwrapping the bag and jumping along with it.

Watch the video here:

My granny turned 72 years old yesterday. Enjoy her opening the purse shes been wanting for 20 years. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/br7PjrXisC — Zahriaa Lavettee 👑 (@z_lavetteeee) December 23, 2019

With over 9 lakh likes and over one lakh retweets, the post went viral on social media and prompted reactions from many including the official Twitter account of the luxury brand. “This makes us so happy! We’d love to help spread the holiday cheer and send your grandmother a little something! Could you please send us a private message to coordinate?” read the tweet.

This makes us so happy! We’d love to help spread the holiday cheer and send your grandmother a little something! Could you please send us a private message to coordinate? — Brahmin Handbags (@Brahmin) December 24, 2019

So sweet and pure 🥺 https://t.co/rls35RjwvX — Morgan Joyner (@morganjoyner_) December 27, 2019

This is so wholesome 🥰🥰 https://t.co/0MOIDG5Q3L — 𝓢𝓹𝓸𝓸𝓴𝔂 𝓚𝓸𝓻𝓸👻 (@Korosan) December 27, 2019

THIS IS SO PRECIOUS I DIDNT HAVE A GREAT DAY TODAY BUT THIS MADE MY DAY https://t.co/MVug8e9sUK — dolly parton (@egirlyewon) December 27, 2019

This is so precious 😭💜 https://t.co/jQCUVXHi0x — Moonchild 🌒🌱 (@asteroid13434O) December 27, 2019

Small pleasures in life💖 https://t.co/Kk4w2MuTjB — bindu gill 🇮🇳 (@blessedinluv) December 27, 2019

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd