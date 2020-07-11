These grandparents leave surprise doorcam message while grandson is on vacation, win hearts online

The video delighted many prompting several reactions online. (Picture credit: Twitter/Matt G) The video delighted many prompting several reactions online. (Picture credit: Twitter/Matt G)

A Twitter user got the sweetest message from his grandparents, while he was away on vacation and the video of the moment is doing the rounds on social media.

Through the door camera, Twitter user Mat G’s grandparents dropped in a surprise visit and recorded a message for him. Sharing the video on Twitter, Matt G wrote, “My grandparents stopped by to say hi to my cameras while I’m on vacation! We don’t deserve grandparents. Keeping this video forever.”

The video, captured by the door camera, shows two elderly people walking towards the door. The grandfather, looking at the camera, says, “Hey Matt, we drank all your beer buddy.”

The grandmother, with a chuckle, follows: “Have a wonderful vacation, we love you” while waving at the camera.

My grandparents stopped by to say hi to my cameras while I’m on vacation! We don’t deserve grandparents 😊 keeping this video forever. pic.twitter.com/jwT0xzFw3H — matt g (@matt__g13) July 9, 2020

The video delighted many prompting several reactions online. Take a look:

Grandparents love just hit different — SteFano Langone (@Stefano) July 10, 2020

How special, they sure do love you!!! ❤️💯 — 🇨🇦L-J 🇨🇦 (@LauraJeanDawe) July 10, 2020

Dammit!! I want your grand parents nowwww — Prince Piérre (@PrinceCharmingP) July 10, 2020

matt, if your grandparents ever want to adopt a grandchild in her early 20s pls contact me ASAP — k@ (@lkatpayne) July 10, 2020

I don’t know you one bit but this melts my heart 😭❤️ — Suzanne Johnson (@suzjohnson5678) July 10, 2020

This is amazing. 99.9% of us wish we had this video with our own grandparents — Kristie PD (@kristieplusjab) July 10, 2020

You have such awesome grandparents! That’s the type of grandparents my husband & I want to be someday! — Pat O’Brien (@patmobrien) July 10, 2020

These are now my grandparents too. Thanks. — Vicente (@MaitreV615) July 10, 2020

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 7 million views with over a million retweets.

