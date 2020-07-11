scorecardresearch
These grandparents leave surprise doorcam message while grandson is on vacation, win hearts online

The grandfather, looking at the camera, says, “Hey Matt, we drank all your beer buddy.”

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 11, 2020 7:52:16 pm
Grandparents, Grandparents message, Grandparents surprise, Grandparents video, Trending news, Indian Express news. The video delighted many prompting several reactions online. (Picture credit: Twitter/Matt G)

A Twitter user got the sweetest message from his grandparents, while he was away on vacation and the video of the moment is doing the rounds on social media.

Through the door camera, Twitter user Mat G’s grandparents dropped in a surprise visit and recorded a message for him. Sharing the video on Twitter, Matt G wrote, “My grandparents stopped by to say hi to my cameras while I’m on vacation! We don’t deserve grandparents. Keeping this video forever.”

The video, captured by the door camera, shows two elderly people walking towards the door. The grandfather, looking at the camera, says, “Hey Matt, we drank all your beer buddy.”

The grandmother, with a chuckle, follows: “Have a wonderful vacation, we love you” while waving at the camera.

Watch the video here:

The video delighted many prompting several reactions online. Take a look:

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 7 million views with over a million retweets.

