Grandmother’s savage response to her granddaughter’s dance moves will leave you ROFL-ing!

One was not expecting that reactions for sure. (Source: MariumAli_/Twitter)

Remember all those times when your grandparents used to pull your ears for acting goofy? In a 12-second clip uploaded by Twitter user Marium Ali, her grandmother didn’t look impressed when she begins to sway her hips and raise her hands to display some goofy dance moves. In Ali’s own words, she thought her grandmother was going to slap her. But instead, she went onto match Ali’s moves.

Watch the video here:

I thought she was going to slap me but instead…. pic.twitter.com/NdfaCBuHJl — Marium Ali (@MariumAli_) September 29, 2018

Though it is obvious that the video was scripted, it does not mean the dance moves weren’t cute. It did not take long for the video to go viral, with many relating to it. “Could anyone else feel the chappal coming for their face in this video,” read one of the many comments on the video.

I wish my Mum would join in with me when I do this. She just gives me a death stare and calls me a “kanjari” 😆 and that’s before I get my twerk on hahaha — Umara (@YoursTrulyUmara) October 1, 2018

I was so scared to see her reaction pic.twitter.com/mubhB1En8Z — iman on da tweet (@imzdar) October 1, 2018

When you’re waiting to see her reaction 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/HPXKpL9HWt — 🥥Vanessa 🌺 (@MissNessaKing) October 1, 2018

You gambled with your life and it paid off. Gramma got the sauce — The World’s Leading Bioexorcist; Otahkoapi’siakii (@Pandabbadon) October 7, 2018

