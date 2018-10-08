Follow Us:
Monday, October 08, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need

Grandmother’s savage response to her granddaughter’s dance moves will leave you ROFL-ing!

"Could anyone else feel the chappal coming for their face in this video," read one of the many comments on the video. The 12-second clip has gone viral on social media with over 34,000 retweets and 79,000 likes.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 8, 2018 12:46:24 pm

grandmother viral tweet, grandma dances granddaughter viral video, dancing aunty, dancing aunty viral video, viral One was not expecting that reactions for sure. (Source: MariumAli_/Twitter)

Related News

Remember all those times when your grandparents used to pull your ears for acting goofy? In a 12-second clip uploaded by Twitter user Marium Ali, her grandmother didn’t look impressed when she begins to sway her hips and raise her hands to display some goofy dance moves. In Ali’s own words, she thought her grandmother was going to slap her. But instead, she went onto match Ali’s moves.

ALSO READ | Falling Stars 2018: This bizarre photo challenge is the latest viral trend taking over Instagram

Watch the video here:

Though it is obvious that the video was scripted, it does not mean the dance moves weren’t cute. It did not take long for the video to go viral, with many relating to it. “Could anyone else feel the chappal coming for their face in this video,” read one of the many comments on the video.

Must Watch

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Apple iPhone XS Max vs Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Which is better?
Watch Now
Apple iPhone XS Max vs Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Which is better?
Buzzing Now
Advertisement