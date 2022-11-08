‘You could’ve been arrested’: Grandma’s reaction when woman pranks her with Katy Perry’s ‘Last Friday Night’ wins hearts online

A young woman from Pennsylvania in the US pranked her grandmother by narrating the lyrics to Katy Perry’s ‘Last Friday Night’ as if it really happened. The curious grandmother believed her initially and got caught up in her words. The adorable interaction between the two has won hearts online.

The clip shared by Now This News shows the woman sitting next to her grandmother and deadpanning the lyrics. As the woman narrates the cheeky lines, the elderly woman listens to her with utmost attention and interest. When the woman says, “Yeah…we danced on tabletops”, her grandmother asks her, “You did? Did you fall?” The grandmother believes that the woman and her friend Andy maxed out their credit cards and got kicked out of the bar. Both of them burst out of laughter in between.

However, when the woman says that they went skinny-dipping at night, the grandmother suspects it and raises concern. “You’re kidding me. Oh, my God, you crazy kids. You could’ve been arrested,” she says. As the woman continues the lyrics and says she wants to do it all again, the grandmother cannot agree to it and says, “No, Why would you do it again? Why would you wanna do it again? You crazy kids. Really? Are you kidding me? You didn’t do that, You did not, no. I thought, well maybe, you did. I didn’t know.”

A young woman pranked her grandma by deadpanning the lyrics to Katy Perry’s ‘Last Friday Night’ and pretending they actually happened. 😆 ‘Nanny usually believes anything I say to her, but again I didn’t think she’d believe me this much,’ Shelby Hoefling said, via Storyful. pic.twitter.com/zAma3RF7mP — NowThis (@nowthisnews) November 7, 2022

While sharing the clip on Instagram, Shelby Hoefling wrote, “Comment @katyperry so she sees this ! Nan was happy to hear, we will NOT be doing that again this Friday night… (@andyrayner_97 you got pulled in lol).” Hoefling’s Instagram account includes a lot of videos and photographs with her grandmother.

Netizens loved the grandmother’s reaction. A user commented, “So cute I want to know her reaction to telling her they were just lyrics.” Another user wrote, “this is the cutest i love her interest in your story.” A third user wrote, “She is LIVING through you and your cheeky Friday night so sweet and precious I love her with all my heart.”