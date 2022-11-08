scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022

‘You could’ve been arrested’: Grandma’s reaction when woman pranks her with Katy Perry’s ‘Last Friday Night’ wins hearts online

The woman from Pennsylvania narrated the lyrics to Katy Perry’s song as if it really happened and her unsuspecting grandmother believed her.

woman pranks grandmother, Katy Perry's Last Friday night, funny video, prank video, pranking grandmother, indian expressThe clip shared by Now This News shows the woman sitting next to her grandmother and deadpanning the lyrics.

A young woman from Pennsylvania in the US pranked her grandmother by narrating the lyrics to Katy Perry’s ‘Last Friday Night’ as if it really happened. The curious grandmother believed her initially and got caught up in her words. The adorable interaction between the two has won hearts online.

The clip shared by Now This News shows the woman sitting next to her grandmother and deadpanning the lyrics. As the woman narrates the cheeky lines, the elderly woman listens to her with utmost attention and interest. When the woman says, “Yeah…we danced on tabletops”, her grandmother asks her, “You did? Did you fall?” The grandmother believes that the woman and her friend Andy maxed out their credit cards and got kicked out of the bar. Both of them burst out of laughter in between.

ALSO READ |Woman gets grandparents’ names tattooed on her ankle. Grandpa’s reaction is heartening

However, when the woman says that they went skinny-dipping at night, the grandmother suspects it and raises concern. “You’re kidding me. Oh, my God, you crazy kids. You could’ve been arrested,” she says. As the woman continues the lyrics and says she wants to do it all again, the grandmother cannot agree to it and says, “No, Why would you do it again? Why would you wanna do it again? You crazy kids. Really? Are you kidding me? You didn’t do that, You did not, no. I thought, well maybe, you did. I didn’t know.”

While sharing the clip on Instagram, Shelby Hoefling wrote, “Comment @katyperry so she sees this ! Nan was happy to hear, we will NOT be doing that again this Friday night… (@andyrayner_97 you got pulled in lol).” Hoefling’s Instagram account includes a lot of videos and photographs with her grandmother.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How India can contribute to the peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine warPremium
How India can contribute to the peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine war
EWS quota: Ruling affirms BJP push for its labharthi politics that goes b...Premium
EWS quota: Ruling affirms BJP push for its labharthi politics that goes b...
Packing a punchline: Why Modi’s ‘We Built this Gujarat’ has a familiar ringPremium
Packing a punchline: Why Modi’s ‘We Built this Gujarat’ has a familiar ring
EWS verdict underscores that judiciary has been a reluctant supporter of ...Premium
EWS verdict underscores that judiciary has been a reluctant supporter of ...

Netizens loved the grandmother’s reaction. A user commented, “So cute I want to know her reaction to telling her they were just lyrics.” Another user wrote, “this is the cutest i love her interest in your story.” A third user wrote, “She is LIVING through you and your cheeky Friday night so sweet and precious I love her with all my heart.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-11-2022 at 11:15:07 am
Next Story

Seven held for killing ragpicker, injuring two while performing car stunts in Gurgaon

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 08: Latest News
Advertisement